Local restaurants and food trucks are ramping up for Thanksgiving. Several establishments already have wait lists. Below is a list of options that had availability for takeout or dine-in as of this writing, allowing you to focus on loved ones this holiday and leave the cooking (and dishwashing) up to local eateries.
Dine-in on Thanksgiving Day
McMenamins Old St. Francis School
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, will be serving its regular menu with Thanksgiving specials starting at noon Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are required for groups of 10 or more, and seating is available on walk-in basis for parties with fewer than 10. For reservations, call the front desk at 541-241-9738.
Menu
Halloumi salad, $9
Spinach salad, $8
Pumpkin beer cheese soup, $8
Skillet with roasted Brussels sprouts with cranberry and brie, $15
Butternut squash fritters with Darkstar yogurt sauce, $15
Baked brie with figs, pistachio, and orange, $17
Pumpkin fields pizza, $19
Slow-roasted rosemary garlic prime rib, $38
Thanksgiving turkey plate, $22
Holiday vegan plate, $18
Pumpkin cheesecake, $7
Elk Lake Resort
Elk Lake Resort, located at 60000 Century Drive, Bend, reopens for the winter season Thanksgiving Day. It’s accessible only by snowcat or snowmobile, weather and snow-base permitting, and will be serving a four-course prix fixe Thanksgiving Dinner. Cost is $45 per person, $23 children. Dinner seating is at 5 p.m. and reservations are required. Contact the lodge at 541-480-7378 or elresort@gmail.com to make a reservation.
Menu
Soup or salad (choose one)
Butternut squash bisque
Harvest greens with feta cheese, cranberries, toasted almonds, heirloom tomatoes, and creamy balsamic dressing
Main dish (choose one)
Roasted turkey with sage gravy
Applewood smoked ham
Side dishes (choose one)
Homestyle green bean casserole
Roasted garlic mashed potatoes
Roasted seasonal vegetables
Sweets (choose one)
Peach cobbler a la mode
Double-layer pumpkin pie
Thanksgiving meal kits available for pickup
Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.
Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is offering Thanksgiving sides at its Bend location, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., #100, Bend. Call 541-388-4998 to place an order, which will be available for pick up 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday. Each side feeds four to six people.
Menu
Three sides, $45; five sides, $70, seven sides, $90; a la carte sides, $16
Baked smoked cheddar mac and cheese
Bread pudding stuffing with herbs, caramelized onions, and roasted mushrooms
Cast iron cornbread
Whipped mashed potatoes
Green bean casserole with crispy onions
Sweet potato casserole with maple glazed pecans
Roasted beets with granola, pickled red onion, spinach, ricotta, and whole grain mustard vinaigrette
Lemon Tree
Lemon Tree, 718 NW Franklin Ave., Bend, is offering a Thanksgiving catering menu and Thanksgiving desserts. Call 541-241-5306 or stop by the restaurant to place an order by Thursday.
Menu
Sixteen-to-18-pound fresh, brined, roasted turkey and two quarts gravy, $120
Turkey Gravy. One quart, $15
Herbed Stuffing (serves 10-12), $40
Herbed Stuffing with Italian sausage (serves 10-12), $50
Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes. One quart, $20
Butter parslied carrots. One quart, $15
Fresh cranberry sauce. One quart, $20
Old-fashioned corn pudding (serves 10-12), $30
Challah braid, $15
Platter with fruits and greens, $40
Shakshuka. One quart, $20
Crab cakes with dipping sauces, $70 per dozen
Colossal shrimp cocktail with dipping sauce, $2.50 per shrimp
Whole quiche (serves 10-12), $70
Green Coyote mild hot sauce 10-ounce bottle, $11
Squirrel on Fire hot sauce 10-ounce bottle, $12
Dessert
Petite lemon blueberry scone, $5
Lemon blueberry scone, $9
Flourless chocolate espresso tart, $10
Whole pumpkin pie, $30
Whole boozy German chocolate cake infused with Bailey’s, $80
Whole blueberry almond tart, $70
Whole flourless chocolate expresso tart, $80
Whole lemon toasted coconut cake, $70
Whole carrot cake, $70
Whole lemon-curd cheesecake, $70
Cody’s Country Catering
Cody’s, 900 SE Wilson Ave., Bend is offering Thanksgiving takeout for orders placed by Friday.
Cost of meal for 10 people, $269.95, or up to 15 people, $354.95. Package orders of four, six, 10 or 15, $33 per person. Contact bendcatering.com or 541-383-5014. Pick up Wednesday by 2 p.m.
Menu
Sliced, roasted turkey and old-fashioned honey-mustard glazed ham
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Homemade stuffing
Candied yams
Green bean casserole
Cranberry sauce
Apple pie
Apple sauce
Freshly baked rolls with butter
Pumpkin pie
Curb-B-Q food truck
Curb-B-Q’s heat and serve Thanksgiving Dinner is $18 per person. Text your name and number of orders to 541-647-4772 by Monday. Pick up at On Tap truck, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend. Contact: bendsbestbbq.com.
Menu
Sliced, smoked turkey
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Rolls
Green beans and bacon
Sweet potato casserole
Luckey’s Woodsman
Luckey’s Woodsman, 550 SW Industrial Way 120, Bend, is offering a la carte options and a complete Thanksgiving kit. Order online at luckeyswoodsman.com by Sunday unless sold out. Pick up is on Wednesday.
Menu
Thanksgiving kit includes eight-12 hour smoked free-range turkey, wild mushroom brown gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, Tuscan stuffing, cranberry pear sauce, charred Brussels sprouts, and rosemary dinner rolls. Available in servings for two $90, four $170, and six people $250.
Sixteen-ounce 12-hour applewood smoked turkey, brined for two days and rubbed with citrus rosemary compound butter, $20
Charred Brussels sprouts. One quart, $13
Half a dozen dinner rolls, $7
Roasted garlic mashed potatoes. One quart, $13
Tuscan stuffing. One quart, $13
Cranberry pear chutney. One pint, $10
Wild mushroom gravy. One pint, $10
Dessert
Whole pumpkin pie, $25
Whole pecan bourbon pie, $25
Whole caramel apple streusel pie, $25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.