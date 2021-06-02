Two more big concerts — one classic rock, one classic hip-hop — have been added to the Les Schwab Amphitheater late-summer concert slate.
Gen X hip-hop mainstays Cypress Hill, along with Minnesota indie rap group Atmosphere, will be playing in Bend on Aug. 20, according to an Old Mill District press release.
On Sept. 21, ‘70s/’80s rockers Foreigner will be bringing their hot-blooded show to Bend.
Ticket presale for both shows will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, with the password “local,” at bendconcerts.com.
Regular sale for both shows will start Friday at 10 a.m., either at the Old Mill District ticket booth or at bendconcerts.com.
