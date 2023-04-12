Friday marks the opening of the comedy-horror film “Renfield,” which puts Nicolas Cage back in theaters, this time as a vampire.

Not just any vampire: He plays the seminal vampire Count Dracula. Judging from the trailer, the film seems to be more the story of his put-upon servant, Renfield, but it looks like it contains another iconic role for actor Cage, a member of the Coppola family who changed his name to get by on his own merits.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a features reporter and editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.