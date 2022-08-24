I’ve driven past the Pioneer Crossing strip mall next to the Bend Factory stores countless times, but last week, my curiosity about the Thai 2 Go take-out joint led me to pull off Highway 97.
After walking under the blue letters emblazoned on the front of the restaurant, I was greeted by the menu, displayed on the wall with brightly colored photographs.
Thai 2 Go’s menu is simple. There are just six mains, four of which are curry dishes and all of which come with a choice of chicken, tofu or vegetables.
When I asked about the most popular items on the menu, the man at the counter said it was the Khao Soi curry ($15) followed by the Panang curry ($12).
I asked for two orders of the second-most popular dish for my partner and myself, then sat down on a bar stool by the window. Only a few minutes later, he was handing me a bag, heavy with boxes of curry and rice.
Once home, I opened the plastic containers to find each red curry dotted with a few leaves of Thai basil. I grabbed a plate and dumped out a portion of the rice and curry.
The flavor of the curry was wonderful. It was creamy, salty and sweet with just the right amount of spice.
There was more cabbage than there was chicken, but it added a satisfying crunch. In addition to cabbage, the menu lists that the dish comes with bell peppers, Thai basil and coconut milk, but I could find only a few shreds of green bell pepper. I was also left wanting more chicken.
Given the ease of the ordering experience, I’ll be adding Thai 2 Go to my take-out repertoire. And since there was more of the savory sauce than could be absorbed by one box of rice, I’ll also be requesting an extra box.
Service
The ordering process was smooth, easy and efficient, making Thai 2 Go an ideal choice for take-out, especially if one hopes to avoid the hustle and bustle of downtown Bend.
When the attendant handed me my order, it was with a sincere smile. And since I hadn’t asked for any additional spice, he asked once more if I’d like any, and when I hesitated, added a tiny container of chiles to the bag.
Atmosphere
Inside, there are no tables, only a counter to order from and four bar stools along the window. The small space at the front of the restaurant is clean and empty.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.