The COVID-19 pandemic changed the DNA of Bend comedy, according to comedian and comedy producer Katy Ipock, who began putting on shows in 2017 under the auspices of her comedy event company, Ipockolyptic Productions.
“The comedy scene as a whole went through a change through the pandemic in Central Oregon,” she said. “Before the pandemic started, there were maybe three people producing comedy shows in town.”
While the others faded away, two years later, Ipock was still producing.
“And then when we came out of it, we started to see this real democratization of it,” she said. “We have, like, five comedy producers in town now, which is phenomenal. There’s three open mics, each run by somebody different. So Bend has more flavors when it comes to their local comedy.”
She believes the pandemic enabled a lot of people to “see with fresh eyes again.” The new normal is a fresh perspective.
“Maybe the restart helped people see that they may be able to do things that they didn’t think they could, pre-pandemic,” Ipock said.
That includes Ipock. In the fall, she announced she was shifting focus as an events promoter, stepping away from Ipockolyptic Productions and the booking and hosting she’d been doing at a few venues around Bend, to becoming an employee of one of those venues, Craft Kitchen & Brewery.
“I decided a couple of months ago that it was time to let my production company go, and now I’m specifically the event manager for Craft Kitchen & Brewery — which still does plenty of comedy shows,” she said. “I have the experience in booking and running shows, so it makes sense. And it also gives me the freedom to take the next step as a performer and start doing more road gigs.”
With live comedy on pause during the pandemic, Ipock had plenty of time to reflect on how she wanted to spend her time, as opposed to how she’d been spending it untill then.
“I feel like I see it from a lot of other people, too. When it came time to go back to the grind, some of that grind I didn’t want to do anymore,” Ipock said. “When you’re not chasing it every day, when you get a break from whatever cycle you’re on, it really makes you evaluate whether you want to be doing it at all.”
Though some in her circle were concerned she may regret her decision, Ipock — who in November released “Motor Yacht,” her debut comedy album — said she has no regrets: “It’s turned out to be one of the best things I’ve ever done for myself.”
