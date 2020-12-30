Most of us will be happy to put 2020 behind us and welcome a change in 2021. Superstitions abound of things we can do to make the new year better than before. We can make noise at midnight to scare away evil spirits and negativity from the past year. (Prepare for a deafening noise this New Year’s Eve.) Many countries and cultures have superstitions, symbolism and rituals around food in hopes that eating special types of food at midnight or after, will bring us luck, health and/or prosperity. As you read through the list, consider that many items are available at our local restaurants, but you’ll need to act fast as most close early on New Year’s Eve.
A Southern meal for good luck, health and prosperity
All of her life, Susan Harrell, owner of Cypress Southern Kitchen, has eaten a typical Southern good luck New Year’s day menu that her mother and grandmothers prepared. Harrell told me that she comes from humble roots, including work on a family farm. There was never a question of whether they would eat the traditional dishes on New Year’s day. With her Cypress Southern Kitchen offering, she aims to share the good fortune (and good food) with more than her family.
In the South, eating beans is thought to show humility, which invites good fortune. Because they plump, or “swell up” as you cook them, they symbolize growing prosperity. It is said that you should eat 365 beans — one for each day of the year (they don’t have to be eaten all in one sitting).
The deep green of Collard Greens is reminiscent of money and is thought to bring wealth in the new year. Cornbread similarly brings to mind wealth as the color reminds us of gold. You’ll get more luck and wealth if there are corn kernels (like gold nuggets) in the bread.
These sides are typically served with a pork entree — ham, bacon, pork chops and such. Unlike cows or sheep, which stand still as they eat, or chickens that scratch for their feed, pigs forge forward. Eating pork on New Year’s is believed to help you move forward — to face and embrace adventures and adversity throughout the year.
Black-eyed peas and pork around the globe
In the U.S. we are probably most familiar with the Hoppin’ John black-eyed peas in the South where the tradition started in the 19th century in South Carolina Lowcountry. However, the tradition of eating black-eyed peas for good luck dates back more than 1500 years, as they were eaten for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. We see that these little beans with the black spot are thought to bring luck at New Year’s throughout the world.
In Portugal, black-eyed peas are served with boiled cod and potatoes. Middle East countries including Syria, Jordon and Lebanon —make Lubiya as a side dish. Lobya is an Egyptian black-eyed pea stew served with rice. Vietnamese make bean pudding with sweet rice. In Columbia, they eat bunuelos del frijol de cabecita negro— a black-eyed peas breakfast fritter. Black-eyed peas are added to fried fish, plantains and rice and cooked in a coconut broth in a traditional Guyanese dish.
Pork is also a popular New Year’s dish in many countries. In countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Austria, they will eat fatty pork to bring prosperity as it represents “fattening your wallet.” The German Glücksschwein— marzipan in the shape of a pig — is said to bring you luck in the New Year.
The Pennsylvania Dutch in the Northeastern part of the state eat pork with sauerkraut. The shredded sauerkraut is believed to add longevity and money throughout the new year.
Beyond the Southern menu, many cultures share other food categories to attract good in the new year.
Round or ring-shaped foods
Foods that are round or ring-shaped reflect that the year has come “full circle.” The old year has come to an end, and the new year is open to a fresh new start. Bundt cakes and doughnuts are the traditional ring-shaped foods. Pancakes, cookies, pies, bagels and such have also become popular New Year’s foods. The circular shape can also represent continuing prosperity.
Round fruits
Oranges and apples bring to mind the circular shape of coins. Several countries have traditions with these round fruit that are said to bring prosperity. Mandarin oranges are lucky in Chinese households as they symbolize wealth and gold.
Some Italians use pomegranates and other round fruits for a lucky centerpiece.
Eating 12 fruits on New Year’s day is considered to bring luck and prosperity with the bonus of starting your year healthily.
Eating 12 grapes
A Spanish tradition has been adopted all over the world. Las doce vas de la suerta is a ritual dating back to the 1880s, in which 12 grapes are eaten — one with each stroke of the clock at midnight. Each grape represents a different month. If one is sour or bitter, that month could be problematic in the coming year. Several New Year’s recipes coat grapes with sugar to ensure their sweetness for a good year. Portugal and Cuba also perform this New Year’s ritual, making a wish on each grape as it is eaten.
Noodles
Noodles are a symbol of longevity. In some cultures, you must slurp up at least one whole noodle without chewing to ensure the longest life. Often eaten at the Chinese lunar New Year (around the end of January), in Japan they are eaten on Jan. 1. Toshikoshi Soba, are “year crossing buckwheat noodles.” The common belief is that the shape of the noodle symbolizes crossing from one year to the next. This is why many eat the noodles both just before midnight and on New Year’s Day. Also, some think that because the noodles are easy to cut, they represent letting go of the past year’s regrets.
Whole fish
A whole fish is also commonly served in meals for the Chinese New Year. Like pork, the symbolic meaning is derived from the forward motion of fish as it helps those who eat the fish to move forward throughout the new year. Fish scales symbolize silver and therefore bring wealth. As fish lay so many eggs at once, fish eggs represent abundance. Serving the whole fish with head and tail is another symbol of ending one year and beginning another. The Japanese will eat fish and add shrimp for long life and herring roe for fertility. (Although any roe or caviar could have the same meaning if you choose.)
Grains
Like black-eyed peas, grains swell when cooked, bringing to mind growing abundance. In some countries, rice is eaten right after midnight to attract good luck. Rice has been used in religious ceremonies to “soak up evil spirits.” It is eaten in many ways throughout the world. Mochi are Japanese rice cakes. China also has a sweet rice dish called “Tangyuan.” Korean bibimbap combines meat, vegetables and rice.
Nuts
As a symbol of new life, nuts are often gifted in the new year.
Perhaps these foods are simply part of a ritual, a mindset to remind us that we can start anew and set ourselves up for good things in the coming year. Perhaps they are a myth. As for me, I will stick with tradition and consume a New Year’s menu to bring some good luck, healthy life, and abundance as I cross over into 2021. Why not hedge my bets? Most of these foods are delicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.