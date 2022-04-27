Crux Fermentation Project has an impressive tap list with a rotating selection of lagers, sours, IPAs and barrel-aged ales. It also offers a substantial food menu that includes delectable salads, sandwiches and shared plates.
I was torn between the project board (an assortment of charcuterie, $21) and the Caprese salad ($13) and ultimately decided on the latter. I usually consider Caprese salads a guilty pleasure due the ratio of mozzarella to vegetables, but this one lay on a large bed of arugula and basil. Not only was it more of a “salad,” but it contained unique elements that transformed the traditional appetizer. Roasted tomatoes and pine nuts elevated the dish for a mind-blowing first bite.
The taphouse makes its very own craft cider, Crux Cider, rotated on tap with local cideries. A long fermentation process with heirloom apples from the Willamette Valley resulted in a full-bodied floral flavor with mellow acidity and a long finish.
Three new beers were recently released in honor of spring.
The new beers include Pure Debockery, a traditional German lager with notes of fresh-baked bread; Taking a Half-Day, an aromatically intense hazy pale ale; and Saison Blanc, a dry-hopped saison with notes of white wine, lemon and yuzu.
Service
It wasn’t packed during “sundowner hour” last week, but there wasn’t one completely empty table. When I walked up to the bar, I was helped immediately. The service was friendly and helpful. The bartender poured my cider, then handed me a buzzer and directed me to exact point of the long counter where I’d collect my food.
Atmosphere
Before the building was Crux Fermentation Project, it was an AAMCO transmission plant. The industrial feel carries on with tasteful modern touches throughout the brewpub.
A steampunk-style structure decorated with pressure gauges holds menus and directs customers where to go. Large cylindrical copper light fixtures are dotted throughout the space, fashioned from stacks from the original brewhouse.
On a clear day, the giant garage doors enclosing the indoor dining area offer a prime view of the mountains.
