Deschutes County Restaurant inspections
Highest scoring
Ashley’s Cafe (North): 100
Backporch Coffee Roasters (SE 15th St.): 100
Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream Scoop Shop: 100
Bend Brewing Company: 100
Birdies Cafe: 100
Dutch Bros Coffee (Century Drive): 100
Flag City Diner: 100
Jersey Mike’s Subs #32008 (Century Drive): 100
KFC (Bend): 100
Porter Brewing Company: 100
Starbucks (S. U.S. Highway 97): 100
Subway (Simpson Avenue): 100
Suttle Tea: 100
Taco Bell (Redmond): 100
Teacupfuls: 100
The Vault Taphouse: 100
VFW Post (Ponderosa Pine): 100
Lowest scoring
El Super Burrito (U.S. Highway 20): 78 — Self-serve salsa bar is holding food at 45-47 degrees. Open can of Red Bull on freezer. Self-serve chips and warm onion/pepper container have no sneeze guard protection. Salsa bar also has no protection. Only quat ammonia test strips available, facility only uses chlorine. Cook line sanitizer bucket/wiping cloths has 0 parts per million chlorine.
Bend Burger Company: 81 — Pickles and garlic are stored under raw hamburger. Open bottle of orange juice on cook line. No hand washing facility at outside smoker. Individual servings of meat are sorted into a cardboard box.
Black Bear Diner: 84 — Observed employee handling raw eggs then proceeding with other tasks without washing hands. Observed employee handling dirty dishes then handling clean dishes without first washing hands. Noted cooked beef on speed rack at room temperature at 66 degrees — per employee, meat had been cooked earlier in day placed in walk-in then out for slicing for about an hour. Hand sink at server station and at back prep area do not have hot water after several minutes of running water remained under 70 degrees. No towels at hand sink at server station. Dry storage room not organized neatly — food and non food items stored commingled, many cans and food containers noted with soil or food debris.
The Shepherd’s House: 85 — Raw shell eggs are stored over ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler. Garlic cloves in oil on counter at room temperature, never refrigerated. Heavy degreaser and oven cleaner, steel cleaner are stored over three entire compartment sink. Citrus press is painted and not durable, will chip paint.
Little Caesars Pizza (Redmond): 85 — Noted employee food and beverages on prep table over pans and food. Test kits not being used — water damaged kits on site must be replaced. Ran bathroom sink for several minutes, no hot water. Noted food debris on walk-in shelving and pizza oven. A covered receptacle is not provided in a restroom used by females.
Goody’s Chocolate Company (Downtown): 85 — Hose from mop sink faucet without an AVB extends below flood rim of “mop sink” (shower unit). Spray nozzle at three-compartment sink extends down into middle compartment of sink. Containers cleaner were stored on shelf with clean linens and to-go-cups. Missing light shield in back room. Cabinets are old and breaking down so that surfaces are not cleanable. Floor under front counter, under ice machine and under three-compartment sink in back room is dirty and has accumulation of debris.
Health inspections were conducted by the Deschutes County Public Health Department and reflect violations observed at inspection. The violations can range from general sanitation and maintenance to violations that have a direct connection to preventing foodborne illness to violations in procedures by maintenance that control the risk of foodborne illness, such as documentation, labeling, personnel training and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.