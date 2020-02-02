Deschutes County Restaurant inspections
Highest scoring
Back Porch Coffee Roasters: 100
Emerald City Smoothie: 100
Carl’s Jr. #7754 (NE Third St.): 100
Ashley’s Cafe (S. U.S. Highway 97): 100
McDonald’s (La Pine): 100
Carl’s Jr. #8057 (Redmond): 100
Companion Coffeeshop: 100
Taco Bell #19340 (Bellevue Drive): 100
Chipotle Mexican Grill #2587: 100
Taco Bell #1435 (NE Third St.): 100
Starbucks Sunriver: 100
Sunriver Resort Homestead: 100
Jumping Pickle Cafe: 100
Jersey Mike’s Subs (Emerson): 100
Dutch Bros. Coffee (S. U.S. Highway 97): 100
Five Guys Burgers and Fries: 100
Jackson’s Corner (West): 100
Smith Rock Coffee Roasters: 100
Proust Coffee: 100
Barnes and Noble Booksellers: 100
Starbucks (Canal Blvd.): 100
Lowest scoring
Thump Coffee (Emkay Drive): 89 — Zero parts per million chlorine sanitizer in dish machine. Cleaning agent was out. Floor cleaner in working container without a label. Gasket on two -door reach -in is broken. Drain line from the tap is leaking.
Subway (East Bend): 90 — Walk-in cooler foods from 44-47 degrees. Paper towels stored under front hand sink.
Hardtails Bar and Grill: 90 — Stew, chili and cheese sauce were placed directly in warmer approximately 1.5 hours previously — were between 98 and 120 degrees. Interior of line cooler with food debris. Food prep sink area with accumulation of soil. In -use cloth towels must be held in sanitizer solution — none made up on -site. Ice machine with biofilm formation on baffle. Ceiling with accumulation of dust, grease and soil. Walk-in flooring significantly rusted and degraded.
Becerra’s on 6th Bistro: 92 — Raw shell eggs stored on top shelf of speed rack in walk-in. Noted several items including milk, cream, brie, mascarpone etc. without prep dates.
Sisters Saloon and Ranch Grill: 92 — Drains in mop sink, food prep sink and three -compartment sink as well as trench floor drains in this area are not functional — noted water backed up in floor drain and trench drain area. Noted cooling food fully covered in tin foil. Noted shelving in walk-in beginning to rust, some missing tiles in kitchen, some areas repaired with tape and floor in walk-in near kegs with hole.
Chops Bistro: 92 — Hand sink in kitchen does not have cold water for mixing. Spray wand at dish pit is leaking. No disclosure for Caesar dressing containing raw egg — ahi served seared not marked, steaks and burgers not marked. Walk-in cooler noted with accumulation of food debris and mold on shelves and walls.
Open Door at Clearwater Gallery: 92 — Noted cooked sausage on insufficient ice bath at 55 degrees. Noted pasta held at room temperature at 65 degrees. Some items in reach-in in prep kitchen area in range of 44-45 degrees. Foods have been used in prep recently. Spray bottle with diluted bleach with no label. Noted wiping cloths used to cover prepared food items
Health inspections were conducted by the Deschutes County Public Health Department and reflect violations observed at inspection. The violations can range from general sanitation and maintenance to violations that have a direct connection to preventing foodborne illness to violations in procedures by maintenance that control the risk of foodborne illness, such as documentation, labeling, personnel training and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.