Deschutes County Restaurant Inspections
Highest scoring
Baskin Robbins: 100
Billy’s Cafe: 100
Big O Bagels (S. U.S. Highway 97): 100
Dutch Bros Coffee (SE Third St.): 100
Fresh Brew Crew: 100
Coffee Depot: 100
Black Rock Coffee: 100
Little Caesars Pizza (Bend): 100
Kendall Toyota of Bend: 100
Bethlehem Inn: 100
Spoken Moto: 100
Shred Town (Spoken Moto): 100
Silver Moon Brewing: 100
Stone Pine Pizza (Spoken Moto): 100
Scout Post (Spoken Moto): 100
Brother Jon’s Public House: 100
Don Gabino’s Mexican Grill: 100
Bend Pizza Kitchen: 100
Portello Wine Cafe: 100
Lucy’s Taco Shop: 100
Sunny Yoga Kitchen: 100
The Human Bean: 100
Dominos Pizza (Bend): 100
Panda Express (Bend): 100
Lowest scoring
IHOP: 87 — Yellow sauces holding at 108-123 degrees in steam well on line. Open, partially used container of minced garlic without date marking. Single use portion cups for use as scoops were stored in containers of cereal on expo line. Accumulations of dripping ice and packaging trash in walk-in freezer. Accumulation of grease on cooking equipment on cookline. Trash collected in trench drain under ice machine.
Chan’s of Redmond: 87 — Noted chow mein and bean sprouts held at room temperature. Food prep sink is directly connected to grease trap. Noted spray bottles and chemical sprayer not labeled. Noted mold on walk-in shelving, food debris on floors and around cooking and food prep area.
Dang’s Restaurant: 89 — Shelving in walk-in is dirty. Employee eating a muffin on the cookline. Spray bottle not labeled.
King Buffet: 89 — Anti-itch cream and cough relief tablets are stored over food items. Person in charge not aware of proper wash/rinse/sanitize procedure for large items in three-compartment sink (too large for dish machine). Front sushi area hand sink is full of gloves and various detritus. Homemade stirring fork is difficult to clean, not smooth.
Burger King (Bend): 89 — Employees on burger assembly line pulled up their pants with gloved hands, then continued working on line without removing gloves or washing hands. Container of sliced tomatoes at 62 degrees and container of shredded lettuce at 48 degrees on assembly line had time-control sticker on container, but no discard time was marked. Container of sliced tomatoes held at ambient temperature (below assembly line) did not have time-control sticker or discard time marked. No toilet tissue available in men’s restroom. Packaging waste and assorted trash (plastic forks, spray bottles, tape, papers, boxes, bottle lids, kids meal toys, food debris) on floor in dry storage room, in mop sink, in break room, on floor in walk-in refrigerator and freezer.
Health inspections were conducted by the Deschutes County Public Health Department and reflect violations observed at inspection. The violations can range from general sanitation and maintenance to violations that have a direct connection to preventing foodborne illness to violations in procedures by maintenance that control the risk of foodborne illness, such as documentation, labeling, personnel training and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.