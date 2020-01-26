Deschutes County restaurant inspections
Highest scoring
The Pavillion: 100
Mill Inn Bed and Breakfast: 100
Entrada Cafe and Tap Room: 100
Carl’s Jr. (South): 100
Left Coast Burger Company: 100
Modern Games: 100
Pappy’s Pizzeria: 100
Cinco de Mayo La Pine: 100
Bethlyn’s Global Fusion: 100
Spork: 100
Jericho Table: 100
The Capitol: 100
The Family Kitchen: 100
Pisanos:
Barrio: 100
The Blacksmith: 100
Wall Street Bar: 100
Midtown Events: 100
La Pine DQ Grill and Chill: 100
Lowest scoring
Taj Palace Indian Cuisine: 74 — Cauliflower florets in sealed bags in walk-in had black and moist brown spots from spoilage. Flat of raw shell eggs were stored over dal (cooked lentil dish) in walk-in. Onion dicer stored as clean on equipment shelf was visibly soiled with food debris. Spray nozzle at dish machine was hanging below food rim of sink. Fennel seed candy and sugar were in uncovered wide bowl at front hostess station, without sneeze guard or other protection. No date-marking was present on containers of onion sauce and other sauces in reach-in refrigerator. Date-marking on items in walk-in as follows: Rice pudding, June 13; chicken curry, May 12-19; pork, April 28-May 14; vindaloo, June 16-26; and dal, June 19 (inspection date was Dec. 5) — operators state that foods had been made earlier that week. Items including white powders in dry storage area (rice, salt, sugar, starch) were not labeled. Lid on gaskets on chest freezer by tandoori oven were stained red with soil from chicken marinade. Faucet at prep sink leaks when water is turned on.
Cabin 22: 85 — Turkey with date seven days prior to inspection in reach-in. Bar dish machine is at 0 parts per million chlorine
Mi Cantina Grill: 86 — Walk -in refrigerator out, holding foods at 59 degrees. No consumer advisory on raw oysters, no steam reading thermometer on -site. Bar hand sink blocked with unnecessary items.
Birdies Cafe: 87 — Pan of marinating raw chicken stored over pan of hash browns; pan of raw eggs stored over cooked beans, collard green soup in walk-in refrigerator. Burgers on lunch menu do not have a symbol marking that they would be offered undercooked upon request. Breakfast and lunch menus do not have a full disclosure that describes them as being offered undercooked or cooked to order. Slicer, oven and stove top, several metal pans, shelving, metal table and plastic cart were in back door area. Operator stated that they are not in use and will be taken to metal recycling.
Pronghorn Trailhead Cafe: 87 — Variety (garlic, etc) butters on cookline at room temperature. Recommend 4-hour rule or keep refrigerated. Small reach-in cooler in service area at 48 degrees, thermostat adjusted. Salami date marked two weeks prior to inspection, pancetta and ham marked three weeks prior. Service hand sink paper towel dispenser not working. Roll of nonperforated towels on counter. Use dispenser or provide perforated towels. No paper towels at bar hand sink. Painted lemon press at bar chipping paint
Health inspections were conducted by the Deschutes County Public Health Department and reflect violations observed at inspection. The violations can range from general sanitation and maintenance to violations that have a direct connection to preventing foodborne illness to violations in procedures by maintenance that control the risk of foodborne illness, such as documentation, labeling, personnel training and equipment.
