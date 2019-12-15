Deschutes County restaurant inspections

Highest scoring

Barrio: 100

Base Camp Pizza: 100

Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt (Newport Avenue): 100

Dominos Pizza (Bend): 100

Fairfield Inn and Suites: 100

Fix and Repeat: 100

KFC (Redmond): 100

La Pine Event Center: 100

McMenamins Old St. Francis School (Main): 100

Mt. Bachelor Village: 100

Original Pancake House (Redmond): 100

Salud Raw Foods: 100

Starbucks (Downtown): 100

The Bite: 100

Tin Pan Theater: 100

VFW Post #4108 (Deschutes-Redmond): 100

Widgi Creek Golf Club: 100

Lowest scoring

Comfort Inn and Suites : 71 — Hand washing sink is bone dry at time of arrival. Staff is using gloves in place of handwashing — that is never allowed. Staff are not washing hands before they put on gloves — very hard to keep the outside of the glove clean if putting them on with dirty hands. Staff is cooking in a steam table or microwave using only time to assure fully cooked and safe food. Refrigerator is holding food in the 50s. Potentially hazardous food because of: no handwashing, poor glove use, dishwasher not sanitizing. The thermometer in the food fridge has separated and is no longer accurate. Dishwashing sanitizer rinse temperature is only reaching 148 degrees.

King Buffet: 72 — Raw shrimp is stored over ready -to -eat foods in walk-in cooler. Commercial opened jar of 1000 Island Dressing and slaw dressing are in nonworking refrigerator at 75 degrees. Worker chewing gum in kitchen. Croutons and chips on self-serve buffet are not covered or protected. Ready -to -eat cold foods are not dated upon prepping or opening. Kitchen handsink does not have hot water (exhausted quickly and did not return). No soap available at cookline handsink. No paper towels available at wait station and nonperforated towel rolls used without dispenser at other handsink. Rolls are stored in cardboard box, which is uncleanable. Jacket/shirt stored on dry storage shelving over food/flour. Plank of wood used to cut food has cracks with grease/food build-up. Plank of wood used for cutting food (not approved) is soft and cracked. Rice cooker handles are made of tape wrapped around wire, which are dirty and difficult to clean. Cardboard lining kitchen shelves is dirty and should be replaced regularly.

Best Western Premier Peppertree Inn at Bend: 72 — The can opener blade has a lot of old food debris on the blade that goes into the food in the can that’s being opened. This old food on the blade could contaminate the new foods in the can. No sanitizer on the final rise of the dishwashing machine after three runs/test. The sanitizer bucket is completely empty and dry; this indicates the bucket has been empty for some time. No one knows when the bucket was changed last or when the machine final rinse was tested last. The Person in Charge has not demonstrated knowledge of foodborne illness disease prevention, application of HACCP principles or the requirements of this code.

Staff drinking from a flip lid water bottle. In order to open the lid/straw the employee must put her hands on the lid where there is residual saliva. Several food items found in the refrigerators that are holding at the maximum allowed temperature of 41 degrees. These foods are in crowded refrigerators with poor air circulation. Also, staff is covering warm or hot food when they place in refrigerator.

Lots of unmarked food containers, those that are labeled have hard -to -read dates. An audible or visual device to indicate that chemical sanitizer needs to be added is not provided on the warewashing machine. No paper towels in the dispenser at the south handwashing sink.

In -use utensils are stored in standing water at 80 degrees in a container on the counter. This will promote bacterial growth on the spatula while sitting in the warm water at prime bacteria growing temperature. The spatula is used to stir eggs, flip omelettes and will deliver a small does of germ -laden water into the food. No sanitizer buckets/towels are set up during food service. Sanitizer buckets are only set up after food service is concluded and used for cleanup. No thermometers were found in any of the food refrigerators. The external mechanical thermometer is not accurate enough for safe food holding. Numerous examples of wet pans, insert pans, plates and bowls stacked/nested on the shelf that are wet inside. When nested, the surface cannot dry.

Sinsei Sushi: 75 — Foods in main sandwich prep cooler in kitchen were holding at 47 degrees. Ambient air thermometers in sandwich prep cooler measured at 55 degrees and 20 degrees. No detectable chlorine in final rinse of bar dishmachine.

Parasite destruction letter from Pacific Beauty is from 2015. No parasite destruction letter from JFC. Sushi rice held at ambient temperature (104-116 degrees) did not have make-time or discard-time marked. Operators state that it had been made approximately 30 minutes prior to inspection, no consumer advisory is present on happy hour menu which is available at all tables.

Consumer advisory on sushi and sashimi menu does not have individual items that contain raw fish marked with a symbol. Symbol is by traditional rolls and veggie rolls but no explanation or reminder statement available on that page. Symbol is by premium rolls and statements at bottom of page with that symbol have reminder statement as well as “substitutions may require an upcharge.” No consumer advisory is present on main menu in binder.

Chlorine test strips were inaccurate and turned purple in presence of water. Ambient air thermometer (food probe style thermometer) in main sandwich prep cooler read 20 degrees when food temperature measured 47 degrees.

Ellie Mae’s Cafe: 81 — Raw eggs stored on top of biscuits and cod stored with beef in the walk-in. Cut tomatoes held at 45 degrees, raw bacon held at 51 degrees for an unknown time. Employee’s coffee mug left on counter. Several items in the walk-in with no date marking. Spray bottle not marked with what is in it. Food stored on the floor of walk-in

Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub: 81 — Reach-in cooler is unplugged and food is 49 degrees. Also small reach-in is at 46 degrees (holding Parmesan shakers). Melted butter is held in squirt bottles above grill. Butter is not clarified and is less than 135 degrees. Plastic bag of ham is date marked 10 days prior in cookline reach-in cooler. Uncovered glass of water on kitchen counter. Taco mix, prepared with cold hamburger, cooling in large, covered cambro at 70 degrees. Soap dispenser has broken off wall and cannot deliver soap.

Health inspections were conducted by the Deschutes County Public Health Department and reflect violations observed at inspection. The violations can range from general sanitation and maintenance to violations that have a direct connection to preventing foodborne illness to violations in procedures by maintenance that control the risk of foodborne illness, such as documentation, labeling, personnel training and equipment.