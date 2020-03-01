Deschutes County restaurant inspections
Highest scoring
Croutons (Veterans Way): 100
Doozy’s (Bend): 100
Mi Cielo Mexican Restaurant: 100
Bonta Natural Artisan Gelato (Downtown): 100
Kevista Coffee: 100
Cuban Kitchen: 100
Westside Tavern: 100
Cibelli’s New York Pizza (West): 100
Emerald City Smoothie (Greenwood): 100
Lowest scoring
Hong Kong Restaurant: 86 — Raw chicken stored over pork in walk-in. Employee lunch on cook line. Spray bottles with red liquid had no label. several items in walk in uncovered and below 41 degrees. Kitchen is dirty and a deep clean is needed. Corn spilled in the walk-in freezer
Taps & Tacos: 87 — Container of cooked chicken in hot box measured 112 degrees. Container of corn and black bean salsa were stored on shelf beside sandwich prep table at 65 degrees. Container of cooked garbanzo beans with open date six days prior to inspection, container of cooked pinto beans with cook date of three days prior, container of cooked chicken with cook date of three days prior. Unlabeled bucket of quat sanitizer in kitchen. Tubes of beef in stagnant water in food prep sink. Dark material on plastic inside bar ice machine.
Rigoberto’s Taco Shop (Redmond): 87 — Noted boxes of raw meat on shelving directly over cooked food items. Noted employee rinsing and putting away dishes without first sanitizing. Noted several open containers in kitchen. Noted wiping cloths on counter tops throughout the kitchen. Noted flies in kitchen and dining area — find source of flies and eliminate — possibly drains
A Taste of the Ranch: 89 — Sprayer at food sink hangs below the rim of the sink. No hot water at server hand washing sink. Observed a service animal in training behind server station. Three compartment sink has a leak.
Dutch Bros Coffee (Jackpine): 89 — Observed employees changing tasks without washing hands. Employee took out trash can came in then opened drink containers without washing hands. Noted open drink containers and food stored on countertop near three compartment sink.
Health inspections were conducted by the Deschutes County Public Health Department and reflect violations observed at inspection. The violations can range from general sanitation and maintenance to violations that have a direct connection to preventing foodborne illness to violations in procedures by maintenance that control the risk of foodborne illness, such as documentation, labeling, personnel training and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.