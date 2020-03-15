Deschutes County Restaurant inspections
Highest scoring
Ashley’s Cafe (South): 100
China Doll: 100
Dandy’s Drive-in: 100
Dutch Bros Coffee (SW Highland Ave.): 100
Empire Car Wash: 100
Fika Sisters Coffeehouse: 100
Go Go Espresso: 100
Hola 4 (Bond St.): 100
JC’s Bar and Grill: 100
Jody’s Drive-In: 100
Level 2 Global Food and Lounge: 100
Little Pizza Paradise: 100
Redmond Lucky 7: 100
River Pig Saloon: 100
Roszak’s Fish House: 100
Round Table Pizza (Bend): 100
Sisters Athletic Club: 100
Starbucks (Nolan Town Center): 100
Starbucks (Cascade Village): 100
Subway (Fir Avenue, Redmond): 100
The Econo Lodge: 100
The Podski: 100
Wendy’s (North): 100
Wildroots Coffee House: 100
Lowest scoring
Peng’s Hunan Chinese Restaurant: 74 — Chicken thawing on shrimp in prep sink; beef stored over ready -to -eat food in reach-in. A large amount of chicken/beef being prepped held at 55-60 degrees. Can of energy drink and a Sobe on the cook line. Faucet by ware washing machine is leaking. Back door needs a new weather strip to protect for rodents.
Hola Restaurant (U.S. Highway 20): 79 — Carton of eggs in walk-in cooler are moldy, unsure of age. Small reach-in cooler at bar is at 46 degrees with dairy products and homemade salsa. Can of spray paint on dry storage shelf over ready-to-eat foods. Causa Limena has not been tied to consumer advisory.
Jack in the Box (Redmond): 84 — Observed employee enter kitchen and don gloves without first washing hands. In-use food utensils timer had expired or not been set, and utensils, including cutting boards, tongs, spatulas, etc. had not changed out. Cold foods including lettuce and tomatoes and hot foods including cooked fries and hash brown cakes had either expired timers or timers had not been set when items were placed outside of temperature control. Noted build up of grease and food debris on hot holding unit (burgers etc.) and around cooking equipment. Noted standing water and food debris under and around three -compartment sink and on walk-in floors.
Residence Inn — Bend: 86 — Silverware behind the bar is stored with the food, contact surface up. Facility is using mechanical thermometers in the food refrigerators; these are not accurate enough. There are no paper towels at the hand-washing sink behind the bar. Several nested dishes are wet inside.
Brew Dr. Tea Company (formerly Townshend’s): 89 — Concentration of quat sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket measured at more than 400 parts per million. No quat test strips for use with quat sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket. Buket of sanitizer was not labeled.
Health inspections were conducted by the Deschutes County Public Health Department and reflect violations observed at inspection. The violations can range from general sanitation and maintenance to violations that have a direct connection to preventing foodborne illness to violations in procedures by maintenance that control the risk of foodborne illness, such as documentation, labeling, personnel training and equipment.
