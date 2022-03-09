Apparently, there are known benefits to aging cheese underground in a lava tube cave. Cascadia Creamery’s “sleeping beauty” from Trout Lake, Washington, was the local Pacific Northwest cheese on Portello Winecafe’s happy hour menu Wednesday evening. The cave-aging process imbues the cheese with unique flavors of the local climate and allows the cheese to age at the ideal temperature and humidity.
“Sleeping beauty” was just one of my selections for the Portello board ($11 for four selections) and it was so flavorful, I found it deserved to be eaten all by itself. A semi-hard cheese with a crumbly texture, it had a sharp, nutty flavor. As for the other cheese selection on the Portello board, French brie, its subtle flavor paired well with both the smoked salmon and prosciutto on top of the gluten-free crackers, which I requested as an alternative to the crostini.
I was an even bigger fan of the prosciutto-wrapped dates with goat cheese ($6). It was a decadent and chewy bite, and I suspected the dates may have been dipped in red wine, as they left splashes of red on the plate.
The happy hour red was a fruity, medium-bodied Sangiovese from the Colombia River Valley, which our server mentioned was on sale by the bottle for $14, regularly priced at $24. While it’s not on the happy hour menu, I’ll be trying the bruschetta ($17) on my next visit. There is the option to make four selections from the nine different varieties on the menu.
Service
My dining partner and I were greeted the moment we walked in the door and given the option to choose where we’d like to sit. Our server had a kind demeanor and impressed me with her extensive knowledge of the ingredients and their origins.
Atmosphere
Candlelight made the ambiance feel warm. Inviting couches decorated with comfy pillows sat next to our hightop table in the corner, offering a homey vibe.
