Dining deals

Coloring in the pines

The Pine Tavern Restaurant has a deal for you. The historic downtown location offers a different lunchtime blue plate special Monday-Friday. Staff pick: salmon cakes with Sriracha tarter sauce and a house salad with lemon pepper vinaigrette (Friday’s deal).

Deal: $10.95

Pine Tavern Restaurant

967 NW Brooks St., Bend

541-382-5581

A perfect pair

The choose-two option at Croutons offers you a chance to mix it up for lunch. Pick a salad and a sandwich, two types of salad or a panini and a flatini and wrap it up for a small price. Staff pick: Margherita Chicken panini and Sundance salad.

Deal: $9.50

Croutons

335 SW Century Drive, Bend

541-330-1133

and

564 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend

541-728-0825

Grill power

The flavor of flame-grilled food is like nothing else. When lunch comes around and you’re looking for something out of the norm, consider the hibachi lunch special at Okawa Steak House & Sushi. Choose from eight entrees including hibachi shrimp, salmon, filet mignon and chicken. Each entree is served with hibachi soup, house salad, vegetables and steamed rice.

Deal: $9.95 to $14.95

Okawa Steak House & Sushi

1180 SE Third St., Bend

541-640-8056

Pile it on

If you’re picky about pizza toppings, need a special crust and have a healthy appetite, MOD Pizza can satisfy all the above. Staff pick: Build your own 11-inch pizza

Deal: $7.97

MOD Pizza

20516 Robal Road, Bend,

458-256-3165

and

110 NW Sisemore St, Bend

541-317-4151

