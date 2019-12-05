The Hideaway Bend

Food: You wouldn’t expect to find one of Bend’s best burgers hiding out in a sports bar tucked away in Midtown, but it is. The Hideaway’s signature bacon cheese burger ($14) is a massive 1/2-pound patty of ground chuck and brisket with two perfectly cooked strips of smokey bacon and cheddar cheese. You can stretch this thing out for two meals if you want, in fact the restaurant gives you a steak knife to split it into more manageable pieces. All this is held together with a Big Ed’s Texas toast bun, lightly toasted and smeared lightly with a roasted tomato aioli sauce. It comes standard with housemade chips or you can substitute tater tots or fries with it. I opted for the latter, expecting a nice side of crispy fries. Instead, they came out dusted with parmesan and perfectly seasoned and crispy. Well worth the $2 upcharge.

Atmosphere: Don’t expect hipster-chic stylings that many Bend pubs have adopted. This is a sports bar, plain and simple. The lighting is mostly provided by the gargantuan TVs that take up nearly every inch of wall space and the couple of windows in the front. With so many of these TVs adorning the space, you can easily find whatever game of sports ball you want.

Service: The second I walked in and seated myself at one of the tables, the bartender greeted me and gave me a menu. She then waited a perfect amount of time before taking my order. The wait for my food was a little on the long side, with around 10 people in the bar (most of them having liquid lunches), it seemed longer than necessary. But the food was worth the slightly longer wait.

More Info

Location: 939 SE Second St., Bend

Hours: (winter hours) 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. -11 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

Cuisine: pub food and weekend breakfast

Price range: $11-$28

Contact: hideawaytavernbend.com or 541-312-9898

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin