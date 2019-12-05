Bite-size restaurant review: Pho House

Pho House

Food: When pho was first introduced in Oregon restaurants, I dismissed it as a simple soup. My appreciation for rich, deep flavors hadn’t been developed. A decade later, the Vietnamese noodle soup became one of my favorite meals. Central Oregon has less than a handful of restaurants that offer pho, but one of the best is in Redmond. Pho House, just off U.S. Highway 97, does the soup right using an old family recipe. The key to good pho is the broth. Here it is made from scratch, which is apparent by the intense flavors. I was able order a small serving rather than a large, which frankly should be an option whenever you are ordering pho. The rice noodles and shredded chicken were topped with sliced onions, cilantro and green onions. A sprig of basil, raw bean sprouts and slices of jalapeno came on the side.

Atmosphere: The restaurant is clean, tastefully decorated and somewhat small. It seats about 35 people. The seating is mostly booths along one wall. While it’s nothing special, I suspect people go there for the food not the ambiance.

Service: I was seated right away. Although the wait person was busy, he was fast to take my order and checked back regularly. The food was delivered quickly and piping hot.

MORE INFO

Location: 1604 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond, 541-546-5474

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Price range: $9.75 to $13.85 for pho

— Jody Lawrence-Turner, The Bulletin