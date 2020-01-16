Philadelphia’s Steaks & Hoagies

Food: I’ve had many Philly cheesesteak’s in my life, most of them from food carts, so I was delighted on a snowy Saturday there was an indoor option in Sisters. Apparently, I should have braved the cold because those options would have had some flavor. I split the massive cheesesteak ($11.95) with one of my dining companions, and we found it to be pretty bland and unremarkable. The paltry amount of meat used was thin and kind of mealy/gristly, there was a shockingly little amount of cheese (so minimal my dining companion didn’t realize there was any) and a few grilled onions. My other companion purchased one of the few vegetarian options, the vegetable Parmesan sandwich ($9.45) and while it looked more appetizing than our meat-filled hoagie with its colorful peppers, slathered with tomato sauce, provolone and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, it tasted about as bland as the meat sandwich.

Service: It was quick. The man who took our order at the counter also cooked our food. He wasn’t overly jovial but wasn’t a grouch either. Somewhere in between and about as bland as our food ended up being.

Atmosphere: The stark white walls with nothing on them are highlighted by the natural light from the large windows. A big screen TV hung on one wall.

More Info:

Location: Philadelphia’s Steaks & Hoagies, 352 E. Hood Ave., Sisters

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Price range: $8.95-$12.95

Contact: phillypdx.com or 541-904-4154

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin