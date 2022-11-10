Ian Vidinha announced two weeks ago on social media that his food truck, Aina Kauai Style Grill would be closing. The news was met with what Vidinha describes as an outpouring of support from the Bend community.
Photos posted to Aina’s Facebook and Instagram accounts last Saturday show a seemingly endless line of customers stemming from the food truck at Bevel Craft Brewing. In the caption, Vidinha writes he had to keep his back to the line to hide the tears in his eyes.
Vidinha is emotional about the closing of the food truck, but at the same time, confident he is making the right decision.
“I decided to make the call and choose my health and my family over, you know, wealth,” Vidinha said.
With three young kids at home, the long hours spent keeping the truck up and running were taking a toll. Vidinha handled that stress by gaining weight. Now, he wants to focus on his health and his family before it’s too late.
“I just need to be a dad again,” he said.
GO Magazine spoke with Vidinha just before he stepped into a meeting with Transworld Business Advisors Tuesday morning. He was meeting with the advisors to post the food truck for sale. At that point, he had yet to post the truck for sale but had already received a handful of offers.
Aina had a secret sauce. That secret sauce was that Vidinha loved making people happy with his food. For him, it was never about money. The ingredients in the poke bowl were inspired by the flavors on his dinner table growing up in Kauai, Hawaii.
“Those flavors all meld in my mind because that’s all what I grew up with,” he said.
Vidinha is humbled and proud of the impact Aina has made in Bend.
“I’m humbled, “he said. “My little food truck made a big dent in this town.”
Vidinha hopes to pass the torch to someone who will be able to carry on Aina’s legacy. He plans to offer his services to the buyer to help them pick up exactly where he left off with the Hawaiian food truck.
Bevel Craft Brewing has arranged for the Bleu Rooster’s second cart to move into the pod by the weekend.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
