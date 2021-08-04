When you get food to go from a food truck, you typically want to eat your meal while it’s still hot and fresh. Jackson “Rooster” Higdon, chef/owner of Luckey’s Woodsman at The Office food lot behind Silver Moon Brewery, has another idea. Higdon serves food that stays fresh so you can take it with you during all the activities and adventures that our beautiful Central Oregon offers.
Higdon’s inspiration comes from the childhood fishing trips he took with his father.
“Growing up with a fisherman as a dad, I have the soggy bologna sandwich story. The sandwich you have with every fishing trip because you have a fly fishing guide that is told they have to make your food. But they’re not there to make food.”
He came up with the idea of “camp kits” about four or five years ago. These are cold sandwiches, wraps and salads that hold up for 8 hours in a backpack, 3 days in an ice chest or 5 days in refrigeration without losing quality — a “soggy-free guarantee.”
Hot kits are meant to be taken with you when you are out camping or anytime you want to take and reheat the food. The inspiration behind the hot kits was the pandemic take-and-bake meals. Rice bowls, Camp Mac (macaroni and cheese) and more come in a tin foil container. Higdon chose the aluminum so it can be heated on a double boiler on a grill, camper fire, stovetop or oven. While items on the menu are single servings, you can request these items to feed up to four people. If you indicate that you want the hot kit to heat up later, it will come with directions for reheating.
The Luckey’s Woodsman name is an homage to Higdon’s grandfather, who started the first restaurant of that name in Springfield, Oregon, in 1956. Over 15 years, it grew to 15 locations through the Willamette Valley and Washington, with one in Utah. His grandfather lost it all in the recession of the early 1970s. Higdon didn’t get a chance to discuss the restaurant business with his grandfather, whom he remembers as drinking Diet Coke and hanging out in the backyard. He told me that if there were one piece of advice his predecessor might have, it would probably be “Don’t do it.”
Higdon started or helped start the kitchens of several restaurants in Bend, including 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Crux Fermentation Project and Riff Taproom. He has been honing his cooking and food business skills for years, but lost his job when Riff closed early in the pandemic. Staying at home gave him the time he needed to plan his dream job — offering food to be enjoyed in the great outdoors.
Higdon and his 2-year-old went for an extended trip to the California redwoods to begin testing the camper kits. He continues to test and improve the kits. For example, he found that using kale instead of butter lettuce or cabbage was a better choice. Kale breaks down and becomes more tender with time instead of becoming soggy like other greens. He also saw that one benefit of the hot kits was that there was very little cleanup at camp after cooking.
Each dish begins with high-quality ingredients. He has partnered with a local beef supplier, Splitting Aces Ranch, for pasture-raised, grass-fed and finished burgers with no hormones. The burgers are best eaten when served and are not part of the camp kits. All burgers are served on a Big Ed’s brioche bun with living butter lettuce and tomato . The burgers are so juicy, they drip with each bite. The burger options reflect Higdon’s extensive pub experience. I had the Backpacker’s Delight with gorgonzola cheese, thick bacon, a slathering of pesto aioli and house-made, foraged huckleberry elderberry compote.
Yes, the burger is $20, but the quality of the ingredients justifies its price. I agree with Higdon’s description that this burger is a “flavor bomb.” The savory bacon, burger, herbed pesto and smoky cheese play off the tart and sweet fruit. Be sure to grab lots of napkins. I had it with the truffle fries that were shoestring and crunchy with just a hint of truffle flavor.
While I took a bite of the Camp Mac when I picked it up, I brought the rest home to reheat the next day — reheating enhanced the flavors. Twisted gemelli pasta is tossed in white cheddar alfredo, peas and red peppers. A pile of whiskey caramelized onions atop the dish added a rich, sweet, savory touch — an alternative to adding bacon. The red peppers added dimension but detracted from the pasta that was also sprinkled with little crumbles of Mexican cotija cheese. I preferred to pick out the peppers.
The Camp Mac was satisfying, and I could have only enjoyed it more if I was eating it while camping.
A curry wrap and smoked grape salad was my cold kit of choice. After picking it up at opening, I took it with me on my stand-up paddleboard as I paddled for a couple hours on the Deschutes River in town. It was a warm, sunny day. The heat caused condensation in the covered plastic container. A spinach wrap surrounded chicken in a coconut yellow curry with a sprinkling of forbidden rice, red cabbage and tropical salsa with mango. When I finally ate the wrap, it was dry with moist ingredients inside. The condensation caused one side of the wrap to be slightly damp. A minute in the sun dried the wrap, making it taste fresh again. The fresh flavors and moist chicken were satisfying, though I might have been happy with more curry flavor.
I ordered the smoked grape salad as the side dish. When you order, you must indicate that you want the food as a camp kit to get dressing on the side, or the dressing can seep into the wrap and make it soggy. This salad was excellent. Halved, cold, smoked grapes were mixed with crumbled gorgonzola, peppery arugula and roasted pepitas, then dressed with balsamic vinaigrette — smoky, sweet yet tart, nutty and enhanced with the rich sweet dressing. I may choose this as the main dish of my cold box next time I go out.
The Luckey’s Woodsman is not only a great place to grab a picnic lunch or food for your next camping trip, it offers well-crafted, healthy recipes that you’ll want to eat anytime. You can order in advance. Higdon’s plan is to partner with other businesses so you can pick up your food when you get your gear at a fishing or ski shop. If you order at the truck, be sure to let them know if you will be eating it later.
While Higdon partnered with Silver Moon to pull together the food pod, there are four other trucks on the patio as well. Check next week’s column for a review of the other food offerings at The Office.
