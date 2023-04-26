I bit into a sloppy sandwich held together by two pieces of fried flatbread. Spicy chickpea and potato curry spilled out from the sides underneath three skewered plump shrimp with the tails still attached.
The sandwich, accompanied by a ball of rice, a serving of pickled cabbage and a hibiscus lemon agua fresca, was prepared by students in the food truck operations course at Central Oregon Community College’s Cascade Culinary Institute.
A taste of the Caribbean
The spring course is taught by chef instructor David Trask. After living in the Caribbean for a decade, Trask brings his experience with international cuisine to the program, along with his background as a restaurant owner and chef.
Trask described the meal as “a little bit of all of the Caribbean.”
Trinidadian doubles were prepared with chickpea and potato curry, Jamaican jerk shrimp, Haitian Pikliz (a spicy condiment with pickled cabbage), and pigeon peas and rice — a popular dish across all of the Caribbean.
Pigeon peas, a small round legume reminiscent of a lentil, were mixed into the rice along with shreds of red bell pepper.
“I love these kinds of flavors,” Trask said. “And I thought it was something different and unique you can’t find in Bend.”
Real-world skills
Trask instructs the course of five students on operations, business management and troubleshooting real-world issues. When I visited last week, the credit card machine had stopped working, which the students had to learn how to manage on the spot.
I approached the front of the line after a 10-minute wait. A student kindly informed me they were accepting only cash. I apologetically admitted I didn’t have $10 cash for the cost of the meal, and she gave me the box of food anyway.
According to Trask, the malfunctioning credit card machine was an ideal teaching moment.
“If you own a food truck, there’s going to be a day where you run out (of food), or the credit card machine doesn’t work, or your ice doesn’t show up,” he said.
Trask teaches his students how to keep their businesses open when faced with real-world challenges. He handled menu design for the first two weeks, but meals will be created by students for the remainder of the course.
Upcoming menus
On Friday, Adrian Diel will serve a Laotian pork Laap salad with brown rice, cucumber, pickled vegetables, fried wonton chips, and Vietnamese iced coffee. Diel said the dish is similar to a taco bowl but with a Southeast Asian influence.
“Chef Trask is probably the best instructor for this class because he’s really laid back, but he also expects a lot,” Diel said.
Kipling Forest Sweet, another student, is looking forward to the week when he is responsible for designing the menu, tentatively scheduled for the last lunch of the course on June 9. He said he enjoys the teamwork aspect of working with fellow students to source ingredients and serve the public.
“I get to express myself creatively, and everyone else gets to express themselves creatively with whatever they want to serve that week,” Sweet said.
Sweet plans on preparing a beef tenderloin panini with blue cheese and chili sauce with a side of French fries and Italian soda made with fresh mangoes.
A generous donation
The food truck from which the students are serving is named Shirley Ray, after the donor who made it possible. A member of Ray’s family opened the Pine Tavern in the 1930s, and she and her husband were strong proponents of COCC, said Thor Erickson, chef instructor.
Ray supported the culinary institute, in part by dining at the Elevation restaurant on a weekly basis. Once she was no longer able to come in, Erickson delivered lunch to her house.
She passed in 2018, leaving behind a donation for “the one thing that culinary students needed the most,” Erickson said.
A poll indicated students most wanted a food truck. In 2019, the donation was secured in partnership with the COCC Foundation, and the food truck was purchased.
“She’s here for lunch all the time now,” Erickson said.
