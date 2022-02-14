One of the world’s biggest rock bands, Foo Fighters, will play Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 7, the venue announced Monday morning.
Tickets will cost $99.50 plus fees. An online-only presale will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at bendconcerts.com with the password “local.” Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday online at bendconcerts.com and in person at The Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
A number of tickets will be set aside for Friday’s in-person sale at The Ticket Mill to ensure locals have a chance to buy them.
Formed in 1995, Foo Fighters have been one of the most successful musical acts of the past 25 years, with a résumé that includes 12 Grammy Awards (out of 29 nominations), more than 30 million albums sold and successful arena and stadium tours all over the world. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, its first year of eligibility. It was the second induction for Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who is also in the hall as the former drummer of the band Nirvana.
Foo Fighters are touring throughout 2022 behind their 10th album “Medicine at Midnight,” which was released in February of 2021.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
