Foo Fighters have canceled their tour, including an Oct. 7 concert at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, 50, at right.

The rock band Foo Fighters have canceled all of their tour dates, including their Oct. 7 concert at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The cancellation comes just days after the March 25 death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The cause of Hawkins’ death has not been released. Foo Fighters were on tour in South America when Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room.

Tickets to the Bend show that were purchased with a credit card will be automatically refunded and processed to the original method of payment, according to an amphitheater official. Otherwise, refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

