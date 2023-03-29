Fans of folk music: This is your week! Six very good touring artists — regional, national and even international — are playing four separate concerts at four different Central Oregon venues over the next seven days. Folk yeah!
So zip those lips, strap on your listening ears and head out to catch one of these shows. Here are the details:
Friday night brings our longest-distance travelers to the area as The Trials of Cato visit from the United Kingdom. Originally formed in Beirut, Lebanon, the group has been one of the rising acts on the European folk scene over the past few years, thanks to their upbeat and very likable brand of Celtic-influenced folk.
Think sprightly tempos, luscious vocal harmonies and sparkling stringed instruments — banjo, mandolin, bouzouki — and you’ve got the right idea about The Trials of Cato. Their most recent album, 2022’s “Gog Magog,” is a delightful listen that establishes the band as “one of the bright lights on the British folk scene,” said American Songwriter.
The Trials of Cato, with The Erins: 7 p.m. Friday, $20, The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters, belfryevents.com.
Saturday sees the return of Oregon-based husband-wife duo Fellow Pynins. Based out of their off-grid home in the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument outside Ashland, Dani Aubert and Ian George make old-soul folk music that’ll transport you to another, simpler era.
Both Aubert and George are songwriters, but their excellent 2022 album, “Lady Mondegreen,” is stocked with traditional tunes they learned from people while they traveled in Europe in recent years. So the songs are timeless, and Fellow Pynins bring them to life using simple arrangements that allow their beautiful vocal interplay to shine.
Fellow Pynins: 7 p.m. Saturday, $20, The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks Street, Bend, thecommonsbend.com.
Wednesday, April 5, brings not one but two opportunities to see a good folky show, and they’re right across the street from each other.
At Silver Moon Brewing in Bend, two terrific touring acts will perform, including Humbird, aka Siri Undlin, a Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter whose mystical folk songs are both adventurous and memorable. Also on the bill is Mama’s Broke, a Canadian folk duo made up of Amy Lou Keeler and Lisa Maria. Their 2022 album, “Narrow Line,” is a dusky, understated gem, and one of last year’s very best releases.
Humbird and Mama’s Broke: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, $15, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Across Greenwood Avenue on Wednesday night, you’ll find local faves the Shook Twins, who need no introduction to Central Oregonians. As they always have, Portland-based Laurie and Katelyn Shook are out there making dreamy indie-folk-pop that’s easy on the ears.
On this visit to the area, they’re joined by Daniel Rodriguez, who is recording as a solo artist after years leading the popular Americana band Elephant Revival. His new album, “Vast Nothing,” is evidence of his songwriting skills: Elegant, mellow, reflective and melodic, his songs echo the starlit vibes of fellow Coloradoan Gregory Alan Isakov.
Shook Twins and Daniel Rodriguez: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, doors open 7 p.m., $22 in advance, $27 day of show, Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
