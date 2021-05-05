Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles will co-headline a show at the Les Schwab Amphitheater on Aug. 13.
Presale for tickets will start 10 a.m. Wednesday at bendconcerts.com, according t a press release from the Old Mill District. To access the presale, the password is "local."
General sale will start at the same time Thursday at bendconcerts.com or in-person at the ticket booth in the Old Mill District, the release stated.
Both Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles — from Philadelphia and Duluth, Minnesota, respectively — are folk-rock bands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.