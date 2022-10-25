The Massachusetts roots-pop band Darlingside has played Central Oregon a handful of times, including at least twice at the Sisters Folk Festival. I caught them in 2014, when I thought they were one of the highlights of the lineup and described them thusly:
"Darlingside is four young dudes whose harmony-heavy songs crackle with energy. They started off doing 'Open Door,' an incredible, almost a cappella song with the kind of melody that’ll stop you dead in your tracks."
They followed that with a cover of the Smashing Pumpkins' "1979," which cinched my positive opinion of them.
Not much has changed in the years since: Darlingside's music still revolves around their incredible voices, which sound like one of those Il Divo-style vocal groups mounted onto baroque arrangements by a progressive folk band. Their latest album, "Fish Pond Fish," according to the group's website, "catalogues the weird nooks of our world with the same curiosity of a botanist's time-worn field journal."
Darlingside, with Andrea Von Kampen: $25, 8 p.m. Friday, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.