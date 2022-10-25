47735 Robert Stey

Folk act Darlingside plays Volcanic Theatre Pub on Friday.

The Massachusetts roots-pop band Darlingside has played Central Oregon a handful of times, including at least twice at the Sisters Folk Festival. I caught them in 2014, when I thought they were one of the highlights of the lineup and described them thusly:

"Darlingside is four young dudes whose harmony-heavy songs crackle with energy. They started off doing 'Open Door,' an incredible, almost a cappella song with the kind of melody that’ll stop you dead in your tracks."

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org.

