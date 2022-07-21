The Medford-based country rock band Fogline is set to perform at General Duffy’s Watering Hole in Redmond form 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday.
Fogline was formed in 2015 by Dustin Clark, the lead vocalist of the band. Since its introduction to the live music venues of Southern Oregon, the band has grown significantly in popularity and evolved to make much of their own music.
“We’ve naturally taken to songwriting like a bird dog takes to fetching the quarry,” said Dustin Clark. “Showcasing our technical chops and sharing our influences and experiences in the rural communities and backwoods of the Rogue Valley, our compositions are honest and from the heart.”
Over the last seven years, Fogline has made its way around Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, leaving their mark at small and large venues alike. According to the band’s website, Fogline won Battle of the Bands 2016 at JoCo Fair in Grants Pass and Southern Oregon’s Best of the Best Southern Oregon Band in 2017.
They claim it’s their drive and ability to connect with their fans that has helped them become a Rogue Valley favorite.
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
“It is our relationships with the fans and communities that drive us...they are in our songs, they inspire us,” Clark said.
Fogline has a long list of upcoming shows throughout Oregon and beyond, including in Terrebonne, Prineville and Redmond.
The band members, including lead vocalist Clark, lead guitarist Sam Kovic, bass guitarist Brian Moore and drummer Justen Neilsen, have been busy writing and producing songs that are inspired from their unique experiences living in rural Southern Oregon.
“Being a part of Fogline allows me to share my passions, write and sing about them on the platform our music creates,” Clark said.
Fogline released a 10-song album on July 1. The songs and the full album are available on Spotify and Apple Music.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.