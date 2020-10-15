Hollywood seems to love a revival. Bringing back beloved characters from a hit show back in the day has dollar signs written all over it. With the successes from shows like “Will and Grace,” “Doctor Who,” “Fuller House” and even “Queer Eye,” there are still many out there whose stories warrant, even require, further screentime to tie up loose ends from cancellations or bring a new story to the same world. Here are just a few I’d like to see with possible spoilers to the original series’s. (If the grand poobah of Hollywood is reading, call me.)
“Quantum Leap” (1989-93) — For 97 episodes we followed the adventures of Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) as he leapt through time, striving to put right what once went wrong and hoping each time that his next leap would be the leap home. Well, the show was abruptly canceled in its fifth season and quickly re-edited with an awful title card summing up the ending saying the Sam never made it home. Well, that’s an awful way to end such a hopeful series. Fans of the show know that Sam fathered a daughter while leaping (“Trilogy: Part 3”) so maybe there is something there that can be used (though I’ll admit the parent-child trope is kind of played out). Television has evolved greatly in the last 30 years and there is so much more they can do with the show, maybe Sam can leap through dimensions? Maybe further in time? Space? Who knows, just leap him home! Stream the original series for free on NBC or rent episodes from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Frasier” (1993-2004) — Granted, we got a lot of Kelsey Grammer’s Dr. Frasier Crane, the tied-for-the-longest-running character in television history (alongside Marshall Matt Dillon played by James Arnes). We left off with Frasier as he ran off to Chicago to follow Charlotte (Laura Linney), the woman of his dreams. It’s tied in a pretty nice bow that can be left alone, but we all know Frasier would probably muck up his relationship somehow. He always does. Sadly, John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane, died in 2018, so his dynamic, which made the show funny, would be missing and need a boost. But Frasier’s own son Freddie is now in his 30s — maybe it’s time they give living together a shot. Plus with the new media landscapes of podcasts and social media, it would be an interesting dive into quick psychiatry on those platforms. Mainly though I’d just be interested to see what Niles and Daphne are up to. Grammer has alluded to a reboot coming, but nothing concrete has been released. Stream the original series on Hulu or CBS All Access or rent episodes on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Northern Exposure” (1990-95) — The quirky show about the small, fictional town of Cicely Alaska, their oddball residents and their new doctor Joel Fleischman (Rob Morrow) is a cute and often times heartwarming comedy from the early ’90s that can still bring a smile to fans faces. The show was canceled due to low ratings and hastily finished with unsatisfactory conclusions. Series star Darren E. Burrows has been trying to get the series rebooted for a while now with nothing major in-store, but it would be wonderful to see the good doctor return and hopefully finally end up with Maggie (Janine Turner). Also seeing a nearly 60-year old Chris Stevens (John Corbett) lighting up the Alaskan airwaves is still swoon-worthy. Unfortunately, the show is one of only a handful that is not available anywhere to stream or to rent, though DVD’s can be found for purchase online.
“Pushing Daisies” (2007-09) — One for the “gone too soon” category of reboots, the quirky and visually stunning show only had 22 episodes, giving audiences only a taste of the sweet honey that the show could have been. The show centers around Ned “The Piemaker” (Lee Pace) and his ability to bring the dead back to life with a touch in order to ask them who killed them. Part mystery and part romance when Ned brings back to life his childhood sweetheart, Charlotte “Chuck” Charles (Anna Friel) but can’t touch her again otherwise she dies for good. There is still plenty of story to be told in this beautiful and fun world of Bryan Fuller’s imagination. Rent episodes from the original series on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Firefly” (2002-03) — Fourteen episodes and a movie are all we got of the sci-fi show from ultra-nerd Joss Whedon. One of the most beloved shows to ever be canceled, the space Western gets a lot of deserved love with great characters, an intriguing plot and fun ways to avoid the network censors. Sure, there are probably a few things that looking back are pretty trope-y for Whedon and it may be that we love it so much because it was cut short, but there’s no way to know for sure. While the film “Serenity” did tie up some questions that arose from the series, it still left a lot open and a lot of territories to explore. Give us more Nathan Fillion as a space cowboy! Stream the original series on Hulu or rent episodes on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.