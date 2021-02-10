Get in the mood for Valentine’s Day Sunday with these sexy and sweet romances. Or curl up with your chosen favorite pint of ice cream and relish that #singlelife while watching all the drama that comes with relationships, knowing that you don’t have to deal with it.
Continuing on from last week’s list celebrating Black voices, here are five love stories featuring African American writers, directors and actors to watch this week.
“Love & Basketball” (2000) — The comedy-drama finds itself in the special spot of being both a sports movie and a love story. Q (Omar Epps) and Monica (Sanaa Lathan) grow up together dreaming of being basketball pros. Over the course of the movie’s four quarters, we see their relationship deepen and break but their drive to make it never ceases. Writer-director Gina Prince-Bythewood weaves a brilliant story told mostly from Monica’s perspective that tunes into the emotions behind the game rather than the play-by-play action all while showcasing tantalizing chemistry between its leads. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Moonlight” (2016) — Not only is the Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning film a love story of sorts, but it is also a brilliant and beautifully done coming -of -age story. Highlighting three phases of the main character’s life, first known as a Little (Alex Hibbert), an adolescent living in Miami who befriends a drug dealer (Mahershala Ali), then as Chiron (Ashton Sander) a teenager realizing his sexuality and his love for his best friend, and finally as Black, (Trevante Rhodes) the Atlanta drug dealer, as he returns home to pick up the pieces of his broken life and reconnect with his old friend. It is a stunning character study and filmed with grace and heart. Stream it on Netflix or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Photograph” (2020) — You can find my full review written last year online, but the quiet romance mostly flew under the radar last year, being released about a month before the shutdowns began. It follows Mae (Issa Rae), as she begins to uncover more information about her late mother’s early life which entangles her with journalist Michael (LaKeith Stanfield). The two find an undeniable and unexpected connection that is palpable. Stream it on HBO Max.
“Sylvie’s Love” (2020) — This brings all the lusciousness of the Douglas Sirk-esque Hollywood melodrama to modern audiences. Set in 1950s Harlem, Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), an aspiring TV producer, meets and falls for a saxophone player (Nnamdi Asomugha) over the course of a summer, but when autumn begins to creep, they must go their separate ways. Years later they reconnect after their careers have blossomed and their lives have changed, but their love has not. The beautiful and classically vivid romance will stand out for the ages. Stream it on Amazon Prime.
“The Watermelon Woman” (1996) — While not a standard romance where two people meet and fall in love, instead writer, director and star Cheryl Dunye explores the very idea of love. She plays a version of herself, an aspiring filmmaker in Philadelphia on a mission to shoot a documentary on a 1940s Black actress billed as the Watermelon Woman (Lisa Marie Bronson). Filmed half with a documentary-style lens and the other half in a more traditionally cinematic style, the movie weaves between this story of a black, lesbian actress from the ‘40s who disappears into obscurity and Cheryl’s own life as she falls for Diana (Guinevere Turner). The film is a little rough around the edges but it showcases the beauty of all relationships well and, though “The Watermelon Woman” is fictional, a lot about women filmmakers, specifically early African American women. Stream it on Showtime or rent it on iTunes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.