Who doesn’t like to win at something? Whether it’s the big game, a friendly competition, the lottery or going against cosmic baddies who want to eradicate half the universe’s population, we love watching when people go for the gold. Here are five movies where characters kept their eyes on the prizes and triumphed in the end. Obviously, there are spoilers ahead.
“Avengers: Endgame” (2019) — The 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had the big task of pitting Earth’s mightiest heroes against the ultimate bad guy, Thanos (Josh Brolin) while at the same time wrapping up a few storylines, and still managing to be a good movie. There is no way it would have worked if they didn’t have the 21 movies before it and banked on the audience having seen each one of those precursors. In the end, they win, because of course they do, but what “Endgame” does is highlight what is truly lost. Because a victory that big cannot be achieved without losing something. But heroes always know the risks and do it anyway. Stream it on Disney+ or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, or Vudu.
“Misbehaviour” (2020) — The British movie slipped under the radar when it was released last year, and while it’s a pretty simplistic retelling of the events that happened in 1970, it’s still a nice little film. Following the formation of the Women’s Liberation Movement in Britain, a group of protesters including Jo Robinson (Jessie Buckley) and Sally Alexander (Keira Knightley) decide to protest the Miss World competition that year. The story of the feminist protesters is still inspiring, but what the film also does a good job of showing is the other side of the liberation movement, with the women involved with the pageant, specifically Miss Africa South, Pearl Jansen (Loreece Harrison), and Miss Granada, Jennifer Hosten (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). The two went on to get second and first place, respectively, that year — the first time a Black South African competed and the first time a Black woman ever won Miss World. Stream it on Starz or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio” (2005) — This adaptation of a nonfiction book about Evelyn Ryan (Julianne Moore), a midwestern housewife of 10 children who enters jingle and slogan contests and keeps winning them. The true story of Evelyn and her husband, Kelly (Woody Harrelson), is chaotic as Kelly struggles with alcoholism and his abusive behavior toward her as he feels his place as the breadwinner of the family is usurped by Evelyn’s successes. But she perseveres, winning helpful household items and much more in the process. The film is bittersweet but not as remarkable as it could have been. Stream it on Paramount+ or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes or YouTube.
“Science Fair” (2018) — A delightful and insightful documentary on a few students as they enter an international science fair competition, facing off against 1,700 other like-minded and equally intelligent teens. It’s quirky and inspiring to see these kids from all backgrounds and countries have the same drive towards scientific discovery and excellence knowing that winning in the competition can mean so much more than just a trophy. Stream it on Disney+ or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Waking Ned Devine” (1998) — The incredibly Irish film hilariously is set in a small town of 52, where one of its residents, Ned Devine (Jimmy Keogh), wins the lottery and dies from the shock of it. That’s when the crafty Jackie O’Shea (Ian Bannen) and his best friend, Michael O’Sullivan (David Kelly), come up with the idea of fooling the lottery office into thinking that one of them is actually Ned, therefore claiming the winnings for themselves. Its macabre humor and sweet side stories make it a real winner. Stream it on Hulu or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
