It seems like every year there is another heartbreaking movie about a dog and its life with its human. I personally cannot watch those. I have had too many pups in my life and know exactly what it feels like to lose one, I don’t need another melodramatic movie starring another middle-aged white actor to tell me how amazing dogs are. I’m good.
Luckily, not every single movie about pets is made to make you openly weep in the theater. Sure, some of these may make you tear up, you’re only human, but the main focus isn’t to just make you think it’s a good movie because it made you cry.
“Call of the Wild” (2020) — Way back in February of this year this new version of the classic Jack London story came out with the first performance from Harrison Ford in a long time that felt like he actually cared about more than just his paycheck. A heartwarming story of Buck, a large St. Bernard/Scotch collie that is stolen from his cushy California home and ends up in the wilds of Alaska. Through grit and perseverance, he survives the cold challenges of life as a sled dog to eventually become a companion to frontiersman John Thornton (Ford) and finds a spark within him that can only be fully lit in the wild. You get used to the CGI dog after a while and if you stick around for the whole thing, you’ll figure out why they opted against a real canine. Rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play or YouTube.
“Lilo and Stitch” (2002) — Coming out during the Post Disney Renaissance (yes, there are eras of Disney movies), this was the start of relying heavily on computer graphics for animation style and ushered a new way of storytelling. “Lilo and Stitch” is really the only one from that era that made much of a mark due to its use of traditional animation with a heartwarming story about belonging and a little hell-raising alien finding a family. Because ohana means family and family means no one gets left behind... OK, so there might be crying. Stream it on Disney Plus or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“Okja” (2017) — If you wanted a strong nudge toward vegetarianism, this may be it. Mija (Seo-Hyun Ahn) is a caretaker and friend to a large animal that resembles part pig, part rhino and all love named Okja. When a giant company kidnaps the animal, Mija journeys to find and rescue her beloved friend, fighting along the way capitalists, consumers and more trying to control the fate of the creature. Directed and co-written by Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho it is delightful, heart wrenching and hopeful all at the same time. Stream it on Netflix.
“Oliver and Company” (1988) — Not the greatest animated movie to come from Disney but it is the only one with an earworm Billy Joel song in “Why Should I Worry?” Joel also lends his smooth pipes to voice the dog Dodger, an artful con artist who takes pride in knowing how the rhythm of the city works. Based on “Oliver Twist” but set in late-’80s New York City and starring a cast of animals, Oliver, a kitten, is adopted by an adorable and rich little girl when he ends up being “saved” by Dodger and his gang. Seriously, that song is stuck in my head now. Stream it on Disney Plus or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“Rango” (2011) — Rango, a pet chameleon voiced by Johnny Depp, accidentally ends up out in a frontier town called Dirt. He is chosen as the town’s new sheriff and has to prove himself to the townsfolk and to himself. It’s kind of weird and quirky so not everyone’s cup of tea, but it is solid throughout, even earning itself an Oscar for Best Animated Picture. Stream it on Hulu and Amazon Prime or rent it from Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
