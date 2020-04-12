What a great time to discover (or rediscover) classic films you may have missed!
While the original list here was much, much longer, I will no doubt be including some of those omitted in future lists as movie theaters remain closed.
Unfortunately, not every movie is available through traditional streaming subscription sites as it seems older films are harder to come by. They are all, however, available to rent for a small fee through various platforms. But since the streaming sites get new titles often, it’s always worth double-checking.
1920s
There are strikingly few films from the decade available online and even fewer that survived through the years; here are a few that did.
“The Kid” (1921) — A little heartbreaking and a little heartwarming. This is Charlie Chaplin’s first full-length film and debuts the Tramp character he became famous for. The Tramp finds an orphan and takes him in, sharing what little he has, until the orphanage takes the child back. Chaplin directed, wrote, produced, starred and composed the score for the film — in case you wanted to feel more unambitious. Stream it on Kanopy (free with a Deschutes Public Library account), the Criterion Channel or rent it on Amazon Prime.
“The Jazz Singer” (1927) — This is not the first “talkie,” but it did break the mold and usher the new technology to the mainstream. It’s a standard story of a young artist who wants to be a musician, but his controlling father won’t hear of it. So Jakie (Al Jolson) plays anyway and is discovered, changes his name and finds love — though he still wants to win his father over. Rent it from Amazon Prime (the Neil Diamond remake from 1980 is available with a subscription; don’t be fooled), YouTube, Google Play, iTunes and Vudu.
“The Phantom of the Opera” (1925) — This movie terrified me as a child, and Lon Chaney as the Phantom still gives me a bit of the heebie jeebies. It’s the classic story that has been retold time and again (including being fitted with an overzealous score from Andrew Lloyd Webber). Silent with expert use of highlights and shadows, it’ll make you feel more for the lovelorn Phantom than other versions have. Stream it for free on TubiTV, Kanopy, Hoopla (with a Deschutes Public Library account), YouTube or rent it from Amazon Prime.
“Steamboat Willie” (1928) — OK, it’s not a movie, but it did air in a movie theater, plus it’s pretty neat to see the origins of Mickey and Minnie in glorious black and white on a high-definition TV. Longer than you think it is, the original short features Mickey as the titular character who works on a steam boat for an overbearing and mean boss. Minnie is her typically early self, concerned with looks, fashion and falling for Mickey (or, I guess, Willie) within minutes of him chivalrously making sure she got on the boat. Stream it on DisneyPlus.
1930s
This decade includes some of the biggest releases of all time. In 1939 alone “The Wizard of Oz,” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” “Goodbye, Mr. Chips” and “Gone With the Wind” (which, adjusted for inflation, is still the highest grossing film of all time) were all released.
“Bachelor Mother” (1939) — This one was remade in 1956 starring Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher (and a gestating Carrie Fisher if you want to get technical), but it was also a remake of an earlier Hungarian film called “Little Mother.” Hollywood has always been remaking itself and “borrowing” ideas from others. The chemistry between David Niven and Ginger Rogers is pretty palpable though, making it stand out for me. The story follows Rogers, a single woman, who discovers a baby left on a doorstep and is immediately mistaken for its mother. So she decides to take it in anyway and raise it as her own. Her boss, a rich playboy played by Niven, is sympathetic to the unwed mother, so he keeps her on after her seasonal position at a department store is finished.
The two strike up a friendship and eventually a romance in this quintessential screwball comedy. Stream it on TCMWatch (log in with a cable subscription) or rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play or Vudu.
“It Happened One Night” (1934) — A delightful comedy starring Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable wherein Colbert plays a rich socialite who, after marrying an aviator is taken away by her father on his yacht. Well, she jumps ship and runs from him. Gable plays a newspaperman intent on getting the scoop and agrees to help her back to her beau, but in the process, they fall for each other. If this sounds familiar, yes, this is roughly the love story retold in Mel Brooks’ “Spaceballs.” Rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play or Vudu.
“King Kong” (1933) — See the original big ape before he (maybe) returns to theaters in November in “Godzilla vs. Kong.” While the stop motion effects may seem crude by today’s standards of literally being able to de-age and bring actors back from the dead, they’re pretty good in 1933. The story of “it was beauty killed the beast” has never been told better than the original, and it is still one of the better horror movies of all time. Rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play or Vudu
“The Thin Man” (1934) — What I wouldn’t give to have another Nick and Norah Charles adventure. Sadly, nothing compares to the chemistry between Myrna Loy and William Powell as the husband/wife martini-slinging sleuths and their trustee dog Asta. This is the first in the six-film series that they would come to be. All of them are wonderfully funny and filled with twists and turns of any classic mystery. Rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu.
1940s
Ah, the golden age of screwball comedies, Westerns begin to take center stage and Film Noir gets going. The 40s include some incredible wartime satires and delightful musicals aimed to take minds off the atrocities of the real world.
“Adam’s Rib” (1949) — My personal favorite of the Katharine Hepburn/Spencer Tracy films. Here, they play happily married divorce attorneys, both at the top of their game when they decide to take on opposing clients. The screwball comedy has such poignant moments and elements that are way ahead of its time that it can still capture audiences’ attention. Stream it on TCMWatch, or rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu.
“His Girl Friday” (1940) — A fast -talking 40s comedy starring Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell as divorced couple Walter Burns, a newspaper editor, and Hildy Johnson, one of his reporters. Hildy returns to tell Burns that she is engaged to a bland insurance man (Ralph Bellamy), quitting journalism and moving to Albany, New York, to raise a family. Burns decides to try and coax her to stay with an assignment she can’t turn down. It’s clear from the get-go that Hildy is unlike the other journalists depicted (who will do anything for a story, including bending the truth significantly) and the chemistry between her and her ex is still there. Stream it from Amazon Prime, Hoopla, Kanopy, Tubi or Vudu or rent it from YouTube or iTunes.
“White Heat” (1949) — This is one of the most recognizable James Cagney gangster movies and one of the best of the genre. Cagney plays a psychopathic criminal leader who is overly attached to his mother. He and his gang are jailed, and when he attempts to break out, the results are explosive. The performance is something of legend, and it is remarkable to see him completely fall apart upon learning that his mother has died. Rent it from Amazon Prime, Google, iTunes, YouTube or Vudu
“Yankee Doodle Dandy” (1942) — If you watch “White Heat,” see the other side of the coin that was James Cagney. Exploring his roots as a song and dance man, Cagney takes on the role of composer George M. Cohen and plays him expertly in the film that spans Cohen’s career. Cagney will make you laugh then break your heart the next. I still can’t watch this without bawling. Rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play or Vudu, or wait until the Fourth of July for it to be on TCM; it always is.
1950s
Films are bigger, more epic and getting wider releases. Movies heavily featuring teens and young people are gaining audiences and by the end of the decade that the Hays Code, moral guidelines all major motion pictures had to adhere for released, would begin to lose its grip, giving way to edgier storylines that are more reflective of real life.
“Anatomy of A Murder” (1959) — Another courtroom film very ahead of its time, this drama stars James Stewart as a semi-retired lawyer who takes on a murder case. He defends an army lieutenant who murdered a man his wife had accused of rape. For a film made in 1959 with all the restrictions films had, it is remarkable how much depth they go into when talking about the rape of this woman — in fact, the film was banned for a time in Chicago upon its release. It has also been ranked among some of the best depictions of courtrooms and one of the best courtroom drama films of all time. Rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“Giant” (1956) — A cinematically beautiful and sweeping epic journey of an oil family in Texas, their patriarch, played by Rock Hudson, and their upstart neighbor, played by James Dean. The film follows these two men and their changing fortunes and familial relationships over the course of decades. Dean really shines, showing the signs of aging not through makeup but through a nuanced and expert performance. Rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“Lust for Life” (1956) — The late, great Kirk Douglas takes on Dutch master painter Vincent Van Gogh in a masterful showcase of his acting prowess. The film follows Van Gogh through all his failures, setbacks and his struggles with his mental illness. With a little support from fellow painter Paul Gauguin, in an Oscar-winning performance from Anthony Quinn, and from his brother Theo, Van Gogh gets through as best he can. Rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“Rear Window” (1954) — When your main character is limited to one location, it creates some interesting choices for a director. Alfred Hitchcock, of course, has no problem with these situations, so when Jeff, a temporarily wheelchair bound photographer (James Stewart) takes on being a nosey neighbor, watching the lives of the people who live across a small courtyard from him. Everything is pretty banal, people having parties, cleaning, going on dates and what not, until he sees a man murder his wife. The Master of Suspense gets your heart racing as Jeff tries to convince the rest of the world that what he saw happen is indeed the truth.
Bonus, the upcoming (again, maybe) Amy Adams film “Woman in the Window” is a remake of this. Rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“Some Like It Hot” (1959) — Widely regarded as one of the best comedies of all time. Directed by Billy Wilder, the film stars Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as two musicians on the run from the mob who decide to dress as women and join an all -female band to hide out. They meet the bombshell singer/ukulele player Sugar Kane played by Marilyn Monroe and, once they reach Florida, find themselves surrounded by the mobsters they’re outrunning who are there for a convention. Just watch it; you’ll be glad you did. Stream it on Hulu (with live TV add -on) and TCM Watch, or rent it from YouTube, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“Sunset Boulevard” (1950) — Gloria Swanson plays aging silent film star Norma Desmond who decides to make a grand comeback, refusing to let her star die out. She hires a screenwriter, played by William Holden, to create her newest project. Though he believes he can use her to his advantage, he realizes he’s wrong — which leads to disastrous consequences. It’s one of those films that everyone tells you is great and when you do finally watch it, you realize why. Top -notch acting oozes out of every frame with brilliantly directed sequences from Billy Wilder. Stream it on Crackle (with ads) or rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
1960s
The decade that said goodbye to black and white, the Hays Code and the studio system. The 1960s saw great changes in films with more European influence, creative freedom and the birth of an entirely new Hollywood.
“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961) — Probably the most recognizable movie poster that has adorned dorm room walls of most freshman women (I’ll admit I had one in grad school) who may or may not have actually seen this Audrey Hepburn classic. Based upon the Truman Capote novel of New York party girl Holly Golightly and her friendship and eventual romance with young writer Paul. Holly is a pretty tragic character who lies her way through life, getting caught up in the fantasy of it all. But bit by bit, Paul, also acting the fake, peels back the layers, and they both uncover their authenticity. Though the film contains one of the worst yellowface offenses in history from Mickey Rooney, it’s easy to fast forward through. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes and Vudu.
“Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” (1964) — In 1964, the world was terrified of nuclear weapons being pointed from Russia and the U.S., so what better time than to explore that anxiety in a black satire from Stanley Kubrick? It stars Peter Sellers in not one, not two, but three distinctly different characters along with George C. Scott as the paranoid general trying to avoid the war, Sterling Hayden as a general who may just start it and Slim Pickens and a young James Earl Jones flying the plane with their finger on the trigger to release said bomb. Looking back on history and how close the two countries came several times to war, it’s incredibly sharp, not to mention hilarious. Stream it on Crackle (with ads) , or rent it from Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“Lawrence of Arabia” (1962) — I’m not entirely sure if I have seen this movie in its entirety in one sitting. I have seen it all, but it were probably broken up. That being said, it is still one of the best cinematic experiences. Yes, it’s long, clocking in at nearly four hours, and much of that is spent in sprawling and beautiful, but silent, shots of desert. Yet it contains the role that should have won Peter O’Toole his Oscar for Best Actor (an award he never won competitively!). Be aware that this movie contains many characters in brownface. The entire film is basically a masterclass of acting and cinematography, from O’Toole to Omar Sharif (who also never won an Oscar), Anthony Quinn and Jose Ferrer. Rent it on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“The Producers” (1967) — Another dark comedy coming from the ’60s, this one is a bit more lighthearted than “Dr. Strangelove.” This is Mel Brooks’ directorial and film writing debut (he wrote for Sid Caesar throughout the 1950s) and what a debut it was. A failed Broadway producer (Zero Mostel) ropes in a nebbish accountant, played by Gene Wilder in his second film and first starring role, to put on a flop and in the process make more money off it. Well, that’s the scheme at least. They choose a script written by a former Nazi about the kinder side of his Fuhrer, hire a flamboyantly awful director to helm it and cast a inept hippie to star. What could go wrong? There’s the beauty of this sharp comedy. Rent it on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” (1966) — Another satire about Russians in a time of the Cold War. This one is a bit less dark and more driven by standard comedy rules. It stars Alan Arkin in his first credited film role, Carl Reiner and Eva Marie Saint with a great supporting cast anchored by Brian Keith and Jonathan Waters. The film asks the question, what if the Russians landed in a small fishing community because the captain just wanted to see America? Full of miscommunication and realization that no one is really the bad guy in all this, the film is still delightful. This is one of those titles that was on Amazon Prime recently (I watched it within the last month) yet is no longer available there, so check back soon and hopefully it will be. In the meantime, you can rent it from Amazon Prime, iTunes or Vudu.
