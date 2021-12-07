FISHBONE

Fishbone

 Lisa Johnson/Submitted photo

If you’re old enough, there was a time when 1979 didn’t feel like that long ago. Now, though, 1979 is more than four decades ago, which means Fishbone — once considered underground punk upstarts — is one of the elder states-bands of the genre.

The Los Angeles-based group has endured for at least a couple of reasons: One, their omnivorous approach to punk, which brings together funk, reggae, ska, soul and even heavy metal under a big tent that also produced bands like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Living Colour. And two, their live show, fronted by hyperactive vocalist and saxophonist Angelo Moore, is legendary for its high energy and sense of humor. If you haven’t seen that show, you’ll have a chance to do so next week in Bend.

Fishbone: $25; 8 p.m. Friday; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 1988entertainment.com

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

