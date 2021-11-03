When you’re out and about for First Friday Art Walk, don’t miss the prints displaying this month at Sage Custom Framing and Gallery, in the group show “Original and Hand Pulled: The Way of a Printmaker.”
With hand-pulled prints demonstrating a diverse range of printmaking techniques, the exhibit seeks to honor the ancient tradition of printmaking. Participating artists are Abney Wallace, Adrienne Phillips, Barbara Kennedy, Bob Faber, Carolyn Platt, Gin Laughery, Jane Quale, Janet Brockway, Jeanette Small, Jean Harkin, Michelle Lindblom, Paul Bennett and Adell Shetterly.
Shetterly said she’s excited about the exhibit because it highlights different forms and techniques in printmaking, demonstrating the versatility of the medium.
Three of her monographs are in the exhibit, including “Exhale,” “Inhale” and “Echo of a Memory.” The last of the three, Shetterly said, relates well to the quote from Ancient Roman statesman and philosopher Cicero: “Memory is the treasury and guardian of all things.”
Like Shetterly, many of the other 12 printmakers in “Original and Hand Pulled” were introduced to the medium through the erstwhile Bend studio Atelier 6000. Though she has her own home press, many of the artists work out of the printmaking collective Studio 6000, a 2,000-square-foot warehouse space on Sun Ranch Drive in Sisters.
Each of the artists has one to three pieces in the exhibit, said gallery owner Denise Rich. They tend toward contemporary abstracts, though some are more representational. Bennett, of Sisters, includes some of the interpretive monotype portraits he began making during the early months of the pandemic.
The shop will stay open till 7 p.m. Friday. That’s an early closing compared to other businesses participating in First Friday, most of which usually stay open till 9 p.m. Then again, she usually closes shop at 4 p.m.
“I don’t do a reception per se; I just stay open later,” Rich said. “It’s been pretty quiet since all this COVID stuff started.”
Artist tracks psychological journey
Around the corner from Sage, Scalehouse Gallery will host the First Friday opening of a fascinating body of work that many might relate to, especially after two years of COVID stuff.
In “Jon Gann: infinity splinters / resttagebücher,” artist Gann chronicles his path through trauma, shame and a search for renewal, according to the press announcement from Scalehouse:
“Through an obsessive layering process, Gann’s mixed media works reveal a personal mythology of battling inner forces and alternate timelines. At once violent and vulnerable, aching and exuberant, the works exist as diaristic residue that shows how humor can sit alongside pain, and that even as darkness persists, there are openings for growth and revelation.”
“My past troubles me,” said Gann, originally from Alabama and now living in Palm Springs, California, “and I am working to change my relationship to it. I feel the difficulty in truly letting it go, but it needs to become something else … a more beautiful part of me, and much less angry, because I can’t grow otherwise.”
Because the show deals with matters relating to trauma and mental illness, Scalehouse and local organizations are partnering to provide mental health resources and encourage dialogue around mental health issues. As the press release states, “By opening up a conversation, the artist and Scalehouse seek to combat shame and isolation, normalize help-seeking, and celebrate creative expression as a tool for healing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.