This piece by Kiel Fletcher, a founding member of Danger Punch artist collective, is part of "Excuse Me: a Structural Device for Visual Communication," a rotating exhibition of art reacting to a poem by Jenna Goldsmith.
"In the Red Rock Shawdows," acrylic on canvas, by Anne Gibson, is part of February's group show at Tumalo Art Co. in Bend.
First Friday Art Walk returns this week, with galleries, coffee shops and other participating businesses in downtown Bend and the Old Mill District staying open later, depending on the space, so that strollers can take in openings of new exhibits.
At Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts, 550 NW Franklin Ave., in downtown Bend, “Excuse Me: a Structural Device for Visual Communication,” which opened in January, continues.
The exhibition is a collaboration from Portland art collectives Danger Punch and FO(u)RT.
The show features a quickly changing lineup of artists reacting to a single poem by Jenna Goldsmith, formerly of Oregon State University-Cascades. Up this week is work by Danger Punch artist Kiel Fletcher, on exhibit through Saturday. The rest of the show’s schedule is as follows: Feb. 9-12, A.C.M. Lorish; Feb. 16-19, Jessie Spiess Werner; Feb. 23-26, Rachel Wolf.
Other shows you’ll catch Friday evening include “Loving Central Oregon,” at Tumalo Art Co., 450 SW Powerhouse Drive in the Old Mill District, featuring an opening from 3 to 7 p.m. February group show celebrates the beauty of Central Oregon’s diverse landscape in a variety of mediums, including paintings, photography, sculpture and, yes, jewelry.
It’s also a benefit: TAC will donate a portion of sales from the show to the Hunger Prevention Coalition, which raises funds to support partner agencies feeding the hungry.
Red Chair Gallery, 103 NW Oregon Ave., in downtown Bend, will also participate in First Friday, and is featuring oil paintings by John Runnels, metal sculptures by Alisa Looney, pottery by Michael Gwinup of Blue Spruce Pottery as well as Helen Bommarito, and jewelry by Sara Krempel and Suzy Williamson.
