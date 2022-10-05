“Connection” is the theme of the 2022 BendFilm Festival, the annual, juried celebration of independent film and filmmakers held each October in Bend.

With so many films — 33 features, 80 short films, eight music videos — from around the region, country and world, connection is an apt theme. That’s especially true as the festival returns to full form after two years during which organizers scaled back on in-person screenings and events, pivoted to a pop-up drive-in and a major virtual component due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

_Butterfly In The Sky 1 - Karen Bowlin.jpg

LeVar Burton in a scene from "Butterfly in the Sky," a documentary about the PBS children’s series “Reading Rainbow,” Burton and the challenges of cultivating love of reading through TV.
16 - Sweetheart Deal - Still 8.jpg

One of the four women featured in the documentary "Sweetheart Deal," set in Seattle and screening Friday and Saturday during the 19th annual BendFilm Festival. Filmmaker Elisa Levine will be in Bend for this year's festival.
Slums of Beverly Hills - still .jpeg

"Slums of Beverly Hills" will screen as part of BendFilm's First Feature program honoring writer-director Tamara Jenkins, also BendFilm's IndieWoman of the Year.
Reservation Dogs-S1-E1-The Curse.png

Select episodes of the FX Productions show "Reservation Dogs" will screen Friday evening at Madras Performing Arts Center in a program featuring actors Tatanka Means and Gary Farmer, two of the show's actors (not pictured).
