“Connection” is the theme of the 2022 BendFilm Festival, the annual, juried celebration of independent film and filmmakers held each October in Bend.
With so many films — 33 features, 80 short films, eight music videos — from around the region, country and world, connection is an apt theme. That’s especially true as the festival returns to full form after two years during which organizers scaled back on in-person screenings and events, pivoted to a pop-up drive-in and a major virtual component due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This weekend will be full of film fans and filmmakers, screenings and panels, at venues including the Tower Theatre, Open Space Event Studios, Tin Pan Theater, Regal Old Mill and Cascades Theatrical Company. That’s not to suggest the organizers of BendFilm were not taking note of the far-reaching popularity their virtual offerings enjoyed in 2020 and ‘21.
“We got a lot of (virtual) engagement in those two years. In 2020, we had people tuning in from 14 countries and 45 states, 600-some zip codes,” said Todd Looby, executive director of BendFilm.
That means fans of watching flicks at home and those eager to commune with others are both in luck. BendFilm, usually just four days, is balancing In-person events — meaning the usual live screenings, panels and parties Thursday through Sunday — and Virtual, with an extended chance to stream this year’s jury selections through Oct. 23.
“What we did this year, instead of having only one week of virtual, we extended it to two weeks, so it gives people two full weekends,” Looby said.
Regional connection
Once again, Bend will be teeming with filmmakers, industry professionals and their families throughout the weekend. Seattle filmmakers Elisa Levine, the director and producer behind the documentary “Sweetheart Deal,” and Reed Harkness, the filmmaker behind the documentary “Sam Now” plan to meet up while in Central Oregon.
In “Sam Now,” two brothers — budding filmmaker Reed Harkness and his younger half-brother Sam — go in search of Sam’s mother, who abandoned the family abruptly just as Sam is entering high school. Events in the fascinating film transpire over decades, a testament to familial bonds and the ways they can be broken and healed.
In “Sweetheart Deal,” four women addicted to heroin find both friendship and betrayal on the streets of Seattle. It’s an arresting story you can’t help but keep watching unfold.
Director Elisa Levine worked on the film, in which the women are mired in cycles of poverty, prostitution and hard drugs, over several years, during which time the four women go through phases of getting clean or relapsing. Along with the street, many events in the film occur in and around the RV of a man named Elliott, who touts himself as “The Mayor of Aurora,” and offers his place as a spot for women come rest, warm up, get dry.
When people are on the streets and desperate, Levine said, there will be backstabbing and stealing. But while working on the film, she also saw relationships form among women. For example, two women sharing a motel room.
“One person will go out and work while the other one rests, and they’ll often share drugs, things like that,” Levine said. “It’s like a symbiotic relationship.”
“It was exciting to get to see a little bit of connection actually form between the women who met via Elliott’s RV,” she said.
Going rogue
To be sure, not every film juried into the festival is about human connection. A good many are also about people who step outside the herd and go against the herd. Among these are films such as “Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter,” a documentary about a polarizing Chicago chef who presaged some of today’s infamously ornery chefs and died from a stroke in 2013.
Documentary “The Pez Outlaw” (see Makenzie Whittle’s review) is the true story of the fascinating Steve Glew, a Michigan man and affable antihero who skirted the rules by smuggling collectible Pez dispensers from Eastern Europe to the U.S., in order to better his and his family’s life. What could be more American than that?
Madras, music videos and more
Beyond Bend, Madras Performing Arts Center will host several events celebrating Indigenous stories. On Friday, catch a special screening of the series “Reservation Dogs” that will include a conversation with two of the show’s actors, Tatanka Means and Gary Farmer. At 7:30, catch a stand-up performance by comedian Means. Madras will host more screenings throughout the weekend, including a block of Indigenous short films at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
BendFilm will also honor Oscar-nominated writer-director Tamara Jenkins, the festival IndieWoman of the Year, screening the classic late ‘90s film “Slums of Beverly Hills” at 7 p.m. Friday at CTC and her film “Private Life” at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. After “Private Life,” she’ll join in a free conversation with former Sundance Festival director John Cooper.
BendFilm will also feature the usual blocks of short films, parties and panels on topics such as the film industry, screenwriting and going “Beyond Sundance,” with Cooper. The awards and thousands of dollars in prize money will be announced Saturday evening, with slots saved for winning films to screen again Sunday. For more information, tickets and more, consult the BendFilm guide from last week’s issue of GO! or visit bendfilm.org.
