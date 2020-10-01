Let’s face it, pumpkin spice lattes may have reached their peak.
Between the seasonal favorite spicy and sweet latte, the flavoring has branched out to include bread, beer and even chapstick. It’s time for some new blood — or milk in this case — to stir things up and possibly dethrone the beloved PSL.
Note: I have been drinking pumpkin spice lattes since high school and still gravitate for them now that I’m in my 30s, so I have nothing but respect for my OG coffee fixation.
Apple Spice Latte
This is probably the closest contender. It’s slightly sweet and slightly spicy taste isn’t overbearing and the apple flavor is an interesting change-up from more traditional latte flavors. It takes a bit of time and effort to make the sauce, but leftovers can be saved and refrigerated for other recipes (I’m currently trying to find a cocktail to use it in.).
Ingredients for apple spice syrup
- ½ cup of granulated sugar
- 1 tbsp. cornstarch
- ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon (or more for taste)
- 1 cup of apple juice
- 1 tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 tbsp. of salted butter
Ingredients for coffee
- 2 shots of espresso or 2 ounces of strong coffee
- 1 cup of steamed milk
- 5 tbsp. of apple spice syrup
- Whipped cream (optional)
- Dash of nutmeg or cinnamon for garnish (optional)
Directions for apple spice syrup
In a small to medium saucepan whisk together sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon until mixed throughout. Add apple juice and lemon juice until dry ingredients have fully been immersed and cook over medium heat until sauce begins to boil and thickens.
Remove from heat and add butter until fully incorporated.
Cool to room temperature and store in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Directions for the latte
Pour apple spice syrup into a mug, top it with coffee or espresso and steamed or hot milk. Garnish with whipped cream and spices. Serve while hot.
Cinnamon Maple Latte
Possibly the easiest drink on this list and one of the front runners for a new go-to fall-inspired drink.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup of milk
- ½ cup of strong coffee or 2-4 shots of espresso
- 2 tbsp. of real maple syrup
- Dash of cinnamon
- Whipped cream
Directions
Brew your coffee or pull your espresso then froth the milk. To froth without a machine, put the milk in a mason jar and heat it in the microwave for about one minute, then put the lid on it and shake until frothy.
Pour the maple syrup into a mug then add the coffee and milk. Stir to combine and top with whipped cream and cinnamon and serve immediately.
Nutella Latte
Like a fancy, incredibly chocolatey mocha, the hazelnut spread brings a zest of fall to your standard sweet morning drink. Be forewarned, the Nutella can make the drink very sweet so I suggest trying it with less in it and adding more if needed.
Ingredients
- ¾ milk
- 2-4 tbsp. Nutella
- 4 shots of espresso or 1 cup of strong coffee
- Whipped cream (optional)
Instructions
Either steam your milk to its desired temperature or boil it in a small saucepan. Add the Nutella and stir until dissolved. Pour over coffee, stir and serve with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle for a garnish.
Red Velvet Latte
While the flavor contends with a standard yet sweet mocha, the color is very festive and can be topped with sprinkles for a bit more holiday fun further along this year.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of milk
- 1 tbsp. of sugar
- 2-2.5 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate chips
- ¼ tsp. of red food coloring or more depending on the desired look
- ¼ tsp. of vanilla extract
- ½ cup of fresh brewed coffee
- Whipped cream (optional)
Directions
In a small saucepan, heat milk and sugar on medium heat until milk begins to simmer. Remove from the heat and add chocolate stirring until melted.
Stir in food coloring and vanilla.
Pour into a mug, top with whipped cream and sprinkles, if desired, and serve immediately.
Butterscotch Latte
The warm butterscotch flavor may bring you memories of sneaking candy from the jar at your grandparents’ house (who probably knew all about it). The cozy flavor is as soothing as it is sweet for a chilly fall evening spent by the fire.
Ingredients
- 2-4 shots of espresso or about 1 cup of strong brewed coffee
- 1 ounce of heavy whipping cream, half-and-half or milk depending on the desired richness
- 1-4 tsp. butterscotch ice cream topping
- Carmel syrup (optional)
- Whipped cream (optional)
- Toffee bits (optional)
Directions
Pour hot coffee in a mug over the butterscotch topping and stir. Add whipping cream or milk, combining thoroughly. Garnish with whipped cream with a drizzle of caramel and sprinkle with toffee bits. Serve immediately.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
If you just can’t quit the king of the fall lattes, here’s how to make it at home.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of milk
- 3 tbsp. of pumpkin puree (or more depending on taste)
- 2-4 tbsp. of sugar depending on sweetness
- 1 tbsp. of vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. of pumpkin pie spice, and a dash more for garnish
- ½ cup of strong coffee or 2-4 shots of espresso
- Whipped cream (optional)
In a small to medium saucepan heat milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice and sugar until it just starts to simmer. Whisk in vanilla and coffee, frothing the mixture as you go.
Pour into mug and top with whipped cream and garnish with pumpkin pie spice. Serve immediately.
