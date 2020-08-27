If you and your family have been searching for a new furry addition to your home, it may seem like the choices are slim. Fewer pets are being surrendered or found as strays, says Humane Society of Central Oregon community outreach manager Lynne Ouchida — and those that do, don’t last long in the shelter. “The animals are definitely getting adopted really quickly,” she said, “And it is frustrating for (people). We are starting to bring in more animals via transfer to help out other shelters to reduce their numbers or they may not have the same resources we do in terms of fostering and stuff like that.”
Currently, the shelter’s animal intake is down 38% from the average.
Besides relinquishments, the shelter adopts out strays that are brought in and not returned to their owners. Ouchida says that the return to owner rate is normally good, but recently things are even better with 90% of the dogs and 64% of the cats were returned to their owners in July.
Since there are lower numbers coming into the shelter it can feel disheartening to families trying to adopt, especially since those that do become available are typically adopted less than six days from their intake depending on the animal.
While puppies and kittens are usually the first to go (with kittens being adopted 2.5 days from their arrival), the number of older animals being adopted is on the uptick.
“The community has amazingly adopted so many seniors and so many animals with known medical challenges and still opened up their homes to them. So that’s been really heartwarming,” Ouchida said.
“Previously, seniors would have normally been in the shelter for two weeks or even up to three weeks or more, and now they’re given the same chance as any other dog or cat has.”
Puppies specifically do tend to get adopted quicker, though their numbers are much smaller than that of adult and senior dogs. According to Ouchida, 16% of the shelter’s dogs in the past year were puppies whereas 48% of cats were kittens. Between January and July, the shelter had a daily average of three dogs and five cats available for adoption, with April and May having the lowest amount of adoptable animals.
Despite how fast some animals are being adopted, there are still many at the shelter that need homes.
“We don’t appear to have that many animals on our website,” she said, “but if you walk into the shelter, we have a lot more, they’re just in different stages of being ready for adoption.”
Strays and animals coming out of a foster home are available to look at before they are officially made available.
On a recent Friday, the shelter put six puppies online for adoption; by 2 p.m. they all had homes.
“Some of (the animals) already have an interest in them before they make it to the website.”
But that doesn’t mean you should rush the shelter in search of a new four-legged companion.
The shelter is limiting how many people are in the shelter at any given time, and volunteers are helping with the flow of traffic.
The humane society stayed open through the shutdown to allow people to surrender their pets or adopt, with some adaptations including making lanes with fencing to help with traffic flow.
“That’s been the learning curve for the community. …(They) want to stop by and turn in (the) animal, and we’re trying to retrain people that things are by appointment only.”
Along with appointments, everyone is encouraged to turn in an adoption form before they arrive in order to limit the number of people in the shelter at any given time.
Ouchida equates the online approval process to signing a loan for a car: Preapproval makes things go much faster and smoother and this allows folks to call ahead and place a hold on a particular animal.
If your heart breaks for shelter animals but you’re not quite ready to commit fully to pet ownership, the Humane Society of Central Oregon also has a foster program for willing volunteers.
“The benefit (from the stay -at -home orders) is everyone got on to the fostering bandwagon, and so we have a lot of foster people, … and they still haven’t been able to foster yet,” Ouchida said, adding that the shelter had transferred a number of kittens in on Tuesday to distribute to their foster families.
The community also stepped up when it came to feeding the animals during the shutdown by increasing their in-kind donations, and the shelter ramped up their HOPE Pet Food Bank operations this spring.
Like many nonprofits that rely on a major fundraising event, the Humane Society of Central Oregon’s annual Tuxes ’n’ Tails could not go on as planned. Ouchida said they usually raise about $200,000. This year, it will be a virtual fundraiser.
“We’re partnering with Central Oregon Daily,” Ouchida said. “Where everyone else is having to log on, you know and watch it via YouTube, we’re trying to make it easier because we do have long time supporters who are seniors. So, you know, turn on KOHD to watch and pull out your iPad to bid,”
Ouchida is still busy organizing the event, which is planned for Oct. 3.
“We’re treading totally new ground!”
But it all comes back to the animals.
“One of those amazing benefits of this whole pandemic is it’s like this increased or higher level of appreciation for animals … at all levels,” Ouchida remarked. “That human-animal bond and relationship has somehow been elevated at this time and appreciated more.”
