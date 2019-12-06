Trying to find your favorite food truck in Central Oregon. We mapped the mobile kitchens in Bend and beyond
Below is a list of Central Oregon’s food trucks, along with details on cuisine:
Stationary
• A Broken Angel: Vegan comfort food, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Wednesday; at 643 NW Colorado Ave., Bend; abrokenangel.com or 458-202-9334.
• Á la Carte: Fries and salads; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Sunday; at The Lot 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; facebook.com/friesalacarte or 541-815-1247.
• A Taste of Thailand: Thai; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday; at 696 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend; thaiontheflybend.com or 541-815-0180.
• Barrio: Latin inspired; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; at On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; barriobend.com/food-truck.
• Bend Burgz N Dogz: Burgers and hot dogs; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; at The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; facebook.com/bend.burgzndogz or 541-678-1786.
• Bend Mountain Dogs: Hot dogs; 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday; at 710 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/bendmountaindogs or 541-223-8093.
• The Bend Soup Co.: Soup; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; at GoodLife 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/Bendsoupcompany or 541-200-5058.
• Big Ski’s Pierogis at Goodlife: Polish food; 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday; at GoodLife, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bigskispierogi.com or 541-699-8309
• Big Ski’s Pierogis at Podski: Polish food; 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday; at Podski, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; bigskispierogi.com or 541-706-0050.
• The Bleu Rooster: Family inspired global cuisine; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; at On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend; thebleurooster.com or 541-598-4849.
• Bluma’s Chicken and Waffles: Chicken and waffles; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; at River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/blumaschicken or 541-550-8747.
• Board in Bend: Charcuterie; 11 a.m.-close; at Podski, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; bit.ly/BoardInBend or 541-213-1716.
• Bohemian Roastery: Coffee roasters; 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; 234 SE Miller Ave., Bend; bohemianroastery.com or 877-797-4330
• Bomb Betty: American/Italian comfort food; noon-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; at Bridge 99 Brewing. 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; bombbetty.com or 541-419-6494.
• Brothers Taco Shop: Tacos; 10 a.m-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; at Empire Car Wash, 20245 Empire Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/brotherstacoshop or 541-550-6313.
• Cody’s Catering and Cookshack: Barbecue; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday; 525 NW Colorado Ave., in the alleyway between Arizona and Colorado Avenues, Bend; codyscatering.com or 541-550-7429.
• Curb B Q: Barbecue; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m.-close Tuesday and Saturday; at On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; bendsbestbbq.com or 541-647-4772.
• Das Brat: Bratwurst; 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday; at Crux, 50 SW Division St., Bend; dasbratwagen.com.
• Duda’s Aussie Meat Pies: Australian meat pies; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Dive, Bend; facebook.com/dudas.aussiepies.
• El Sancho Taco Shack: Tacos; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; at Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; elsanchobend.com or 458-206-5973.
• EMW Fusion: Korean street food; 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; at Podski, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; emwfusion.com or 503-853-4482.
• Fricken Faco: Fried chicken and fish tacos; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday;at The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; facebook.com/frickenfaco.
• Greek Street: Greek; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, at The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend.
• The Grill 1646: Sandwiches and burgers; 11 a.m.-9p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; at the Patio @ 9th Street Village, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; grill1646.com or 541-418-2766.
• Himalayan Bites: Himalayan; 3-8:30 p.m. Monday, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; at On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; himalayanbites.com or 541-410-4431.
• Hogan’s Hoagie Stop: Sandwiches; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Monday; at River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/hoganshoagiestop or 541-390-1004.
• Lively Up Your Self: Vegan; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; at Bunk+Brew Hostel, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/livelyupyourselffood or 541-508-7559.
• Manzanita Grill: Southwest fusion; 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; at Humm Kombucha, 1125 NE Second St., Bend; facebook.com/manzanitagrill or 541-848-9438.
• Nosh: Snacks, sandwiches and salads; noon-8:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday; at 9th Street Village, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; facebook.com/nourishwithNOSH or 541-350-8610.
• Philly Style: Philly cheesesteaks; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Sunday; at On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, phillystylebend.com or 541-678-2063.
• Pihuamo’s Tacos: Tacos; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; at 950 SE Third St., Bend; 541-390-9992.
• Red Road Pizza Co.: Pizza; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; at River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; redroadpizzaco.com or 458-256-9609.
• Runaround Sue Barbecue: Austin style barbecue; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (or until sold out) Tuesday through Sunday; at Boss Rambler 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; runaroundsuebarbecue.com.
• Scoutpost: American; 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; at Spken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; scoutbend.com or facebook.com/scoutpostbend.
• Shred Town: Tacos, burritos and bowls; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; at Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; shredtownfoodcart.com or 541-647-4399.
• Southern Accent: Southern; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; at the Patio @ 9th Street Village, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; facebook.com/southernaccentbend or 541-797-1372.
• Stone Pine Pizza: Pizza; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; at Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-647-4399.
• Sol Verde: New Mexican; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday; at 1040 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; solverdebend.com, facebook.com/solverdebend or 541-610-7365.
• Sopa: Modern Mexican; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; at River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/sopainbend or 541-306-0569.
• Taqueria El Nava: Mexican; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; at The Patio at 9th Street Village, Bend; facebook.com/Taqueria-El-Nava or 541-350-2868.
• Thailandia: Thai; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday; at Podski, 536 Arizona Ave., Bend; thailandia-bend.com or 541-390-0230.
• The Tin Pig: Southern comfort food, noon-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday; at Podski, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; thetinpigfoodcart.com or 541-237-8200.
• We’re The Wurst: Gourmet sausages; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.; at River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; werethewurst.com or 541-633-9800.
On the move
To find the following food carts, visit vendor websites or call for locations.
• A&J’s Fish and Chips: Fish and chips; instagram.com/a_j_fishandchips or 541-350-6264.
• Addy Mac’s Creamery: Ice cream; facebook.com/addymacscreamery or 971-404-6838.
• Alley Dogz: Hot dogs; facebook.com/alleydogz or 541-788-5925.
• Bao Down: Bao; facebook.com/baodownbend.
• Bend Bowls: Rice bowls; facebook.com/bendbowls or 541-241-0189.
• Board in Bend: Charcuterie; bit.ly/BoardInBend or 541-213-1716.
• Bontà Gelato: Gelato; bontagelato.com or 541-728-3433.
• Bruneau’s South Philly Cuisine: Philly cheesesteaks and gyros; bruneaus.us or 541-610-8871.
• Diamond T Ranch Chuckwagon: Barbecuel; diamondtranch.org or 503-750-9656.
• dreams Rolled Ice Cream: Ice cream; facebook.com/dreamsrollediceceam or 541-749-8335.
• El Buen Zason del Mago: Mexican; facebook.com/elbuenzasondelmago or 714-392-1146.
• El Sancho Taco Cart: Tacos; facebook.com/ElSanchoBend or 458-206-5973.
• Senior C’s Street Tacos: Tacos; bit.ly/SeniorCs
• Scarlitos: Tacos; facebook.com/scarlitos or 714-357-6009.
• Schatz Pretzel: Pretzels; facebook.com/schatzpretzel or 816-419-1636.
• The Peoples’ Pies: Hand made pasties; facebook.com/handmadepasties or 262-424-8481.
• The Pizza Cart: Pizza; bendpizzacart.com or 541-610-4655.
• The rogue Chef II: New American; theroguechef.kitchen or 541-678-2559.
• Scout’s Mobile Refresher: Ice cream and donuts; scoutbend.com or 541-904-5005.
• Tots: Gourmet tater tots; facebook.com/tots or 541-419-1384.
BEYOND BEND
• Alfalfa Feedin’ Trough: American; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, at 26161 Willard Road, Alfalfa; facebook.com/alfalfafeedintrough or 541-749-0787.
• Auntie Bernie’s Hawaiian Grill: Hawaiian; hours vary, check website; at Thousand Trails, 17480 S. Century Drive, Sunriver; bit.ly/AuntieBernies or 808-391-0080.
• Bad Boys BBQ: Barbecue; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; 541-383-2523
• Bai Tong by Noi Thai: Thai; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday; at the Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com/bai-tong or 541-666-9586.
• Boone dog Pizza: Pizza; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Sunday, behind Eurosports at 223 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; boonedogpizza.com or 541-588-2054.
• Budo Bowls: Vegan plant based food; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday through Sunday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave. Redmond; budobowls.com or 541-419-3269.
• Curbside Bacon: Bacon flared food; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/curbsidebacon or 503-780-1189.
• Crazy Cajun Crawfish Co.: Cajun style crawfish; 2-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 51622 Huntington Road, La Pine; facebook.com/crazycajuncrawfishcompany or 541-241-6504.
• El Amigazo Taqueria: Mexican; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 1598 S. Highway 97, Redmond; el-amigazo-taqueria.business.site or 541-633-3692.
• El Patron Mexican Kitchen: Mexican; 9 a.m-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 1555 NW Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/elpatronmexicankitchenllc or 541-279-3955.
• FoodFellas: Sandwiches; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday through Tuesday; at Wild Ride Brewing, 322 SW Fifth St., Redmond.
• G Spot Foods and Catering: Italian; noon-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-5:30 p.m. Sunday; behind Eurosports, at 223 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/gelatospotbend or 816-868-6673.
• Glacier Truck: Czech and German; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; at Creekside Food Trucks, 1255 NE Third St., Prineville; 971-235-6670 or facebook.com/glaicerfoodtruck
• Heidi’s Grilled Cheesery: Sandwiches; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, at The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com
• Hoggy Style BBQ: Barbecue; hours vary; at Geist Beerworks, 736 Umatilla Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/hoggy-style-bbq-llc or 541-640-6334.
• Honey Badger Coffee Co.: Coffee; 10 a.m.-close Thursday through Sunday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 NW Forest Ave., Redmond; 541-219-9568.
• Krustiis Munchies: Tacos and more; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1462 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; facebook.com/krustiismunchies or 541-350-8075.
• Mauna Kea Grill: Hawaiian; noon-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday; at Legend Cider Company, 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/maunakeagrill or 541-840-9624.
• Panini’s Pizzeria: Pizza; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, 17480 S. Century Drive, Sunriver; facebook.com/sunriverpaninispizzeria or 541-640-0340.
• Red Road Pizza Co.: Pizza; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Wild Ride Brewing, 322 SW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/redroadpizzaco or 541-279-4898.
• Rico’s Tacos: Tacos, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, at The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com.
• The Rogue Chef: New American; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, at 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; theroguechef.kitchen or 541-678-2559.
• Sally’s Wok: Asian; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday through Tuesday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com
• Scarlitos: Street cuisine; noon-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday; at Porter Brewing; 611 NE Jackpine Court, Redmond; 714-357-6009.
• Shred Town: Tacos, burritos and bowls; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, at Wild Ride Brewing, 322 SW Fifth St., Redmond; shredtownfoodcart.com or 541-647-4399.
• Tacos La Providencia: Tacos; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; at 898 NW Third St., Prineville; 541-416-9617.
• That Guy’s Bistro: American; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Monday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 NW Forest Ave., Redmond; thatguys.com or 541-521-9170.
• Toni’s Tacos: Tacos; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; at Creekside Food Trucks, 1255 Third St. Prineville; 541-903-2972.
• Westside Taco Co.: Tacos; noon-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; at Vault Taphouse 245 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 562-713-5150.
• Wild Catch: English-style fish and chips; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday; at Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-516-8544.
