Trying to find your favorite food truck in Central Oregon? Below is a list of Central Oregon’s food trucks, along with details on cuisine:
Stationary
• á la Carte: Fries and salads; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Sunday; at The Lot 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; alacartebendoregon.com or 541-815-1247
• Abe Capana’s Detroit Pan Pizza and Italian: Pizza and Italian; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Monday; at Crosscut, 566 Mill View Way, Bend; facebook.com/abecapannas or 541-390-3285
• Alebrije: Oaxacan Mexican food; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday; at Bunk + Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; 541-610-2698
• Alley Dogz: Hot dogs; noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; at Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; facebook.com/alleydogz or 541-788-5925
• Aina: Hawaiian; limited hours, check Facebook for details; at the Patio at 9th Street Village, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; facebook.com/ainahawaiianbend or 541-808-5868.
• Barrio: Latin inspired; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; at On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; barriobend.com/food-truck.
• Bend Burgz N Dogz: Burgers and hot dogs; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; at The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; facebook.com/bend.burgzndogz or 541-678-1786.
• Bend Mountain Dogs: Hot dogs; 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday; at 710 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/bendmountaindogs or 541-223-8093.
• Big Ski’s Pierogi at Goodlife: Polish food; 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday; at GoodLife, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bigskispierogi.com or 541-699-8309
• Big Ski’s Pierogi at Podski: Polish food; 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday; at Podski, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; bigskispierogi.com or 541-706-0050.
• The Bleu Rooster: Family inspired global cuisine; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; at On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend; thebleurooster.com or 541-598-4849.
• Bluma’s Chicken and Waffles: Chicken and waffles; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; at River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/blumaschicken or 541-550-8747.
• Board in Bend: Charcuterie; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; at Podski, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bendfoodcart or 541-213-7123.
• The Bob: Kebabs; 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday; southwest corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Bend; thebobbend.com or 541-788-0179.
• Cody’s Catering and Cookshack: Barbecue; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday; 525 NW Colorado Ave., in the alleyway between Arizona and Colorado Avenues, Bend; codyscatering.com or 541-550-7429.
• Curb B Q: Barbecue; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m.-close Tuesday and Saturday; at On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; bendsbestbbq.com or 541-647-4772.
• Curbside Bacon: Bacon flared food; 2:30-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; at Spider City Brewing, 1177 SE Ninth St., Bend; facebook.com/curbsidebacon or 503-780-1189.
• Duda’s Aussie Meat Pies: Australian meat pies; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; facebook.com/dudas.aussiepies or 541-633-0988.
• Dump City Dumplings: Dumplings; limited hours, check Facebook for updates; corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Bend; dumpcitydumplings.com or 541-323-6243.
• Earl n Mabel: Modern comfort food; noon-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, noon-7 p.m. Saturday; at Podski, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; facebook.com/earlnmabel or 206-979-9357.
• El Sancho Taco Shack: Tacos; noon-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; at Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; elsanchobend.com or 458-206-5973.
• Fricken Faco: Fried chicken and fish tacos; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday;at The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; facebook.com/frickenfaco.
• Goodlife Food Cart: Tacos; noon-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; at Goodlife Brewing, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; goodlifebrewingco.com or 541-728-0749.
• Greek Street: Greek; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, at The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend.
• Himalayan Bites: Himalayan; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; at On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; himalayanbites.com or 541-410-4431.
• Hogan’s Hoagie Stop: Sandwiches; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m, Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m,-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; at River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/hoganshoagiestop or 541-390-1004.
• Incred-A-Bowl: Bowls and burgers; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; at Crosscut, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; incredabowlfood.mystrikingly.com or 541-318-8039.
• Lively Up Your Self: Vegan; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; at Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; facebook.com/livelyupyourselffood or 541-508-7559.
• Manzanita Grill: Southwest fusion; 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; at Humm Kombucha, 1125 NE Second St., Bend; facebook.com/manzanitagrill or 541-848-9438.
• Nosh: Snacks, sandwiches and salads; noon-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday; at 9th Street Village, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; facebook.com/nourishwithNOSH or 541-350-8610.
• Philly Style: Philly cheesesteaks; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Sunday; at On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, phillystylebend.com or 541-678-2063.
• Pihuamo’s Tacos: Tacos; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; at 950 SE Third St., Bend; 541-390-9992.
• Scoutpost: American; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m Thursday through Monday; at Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; scoutbend.com or facebook.com/scoutpostbend.
• Shred Town: Tacos, burritos and bowls; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; at Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; shredtownfoodcart.com or 541-647-4399.
• Sopa: Modern Mexican; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; at River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/sopainbend or 541-306-0569.
• Southern Accent: Southern; noon-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; at the Patio @ 9th Street Village, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; facebook.com/southernaccentbend or 541-797-1372.
• Stone Pine Pizza: Pizza; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; at Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-647-4399.
• Sunny’s Carrello: Italian inspired; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday through Tuesday; at River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; sunnyscarrello.com or 541-678-0389.
• Sol Verde: New Mexican; 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday; at 1040 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; solverdebend.com, facebook.com/solverdebend or 541-610-8399.
• South Yo Mouth: Southern; 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1415 NE Third St., Bend; facebook.com/southyomouthbend or 541-425-1488.
• Tacos la Catrina: Tacos; noon-7:30 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday; at Podski, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; facebook.com/tacos.la.catrina.bend.
• A Taste of Thailand: Thai; 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; at 696 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend; thaiontheflybend.com or 541-815-0180.
• Tap Brat: Bratwurst; noon-8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, noon-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; at Crux, 50 SW Division St., Bend; instagram.com/thetapbrat.
• Taqueria El Nava: Mexican; noon-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; at The Patio at 9th Street Village, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; facebook.com/Taqueria-El-Nava or 541-350-2868.
• Thai 2 Go: Thai; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Sunday; 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; bit.ly/Thai2GoBend.
• Thailandia: Thai; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; at Podski, 536 Arizona Ave., Bend; thailandia-bend.com or 541-390-0230.
• The Tin Pig: Southern comfort food, noon-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday; at Podski, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; thetinpigfoodcart.com or 541-237-8200.
• Toasty: Plant based toasts, salads, lunch; noon-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; at Podski 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; toastyfoodtruck.com or 541-610-6051
On the move
To find the following food carts, visit vendor websites or call for locations.
• A&J’s Fish and Chips: Fish and chips; instagram.com/a_j_fishandchips or 541-350-6264.
• Addy Mac’s Creamery: Ice cream; facebook.com/addymacscreamery or 971-404-6838.
• Alley Dogz: Hot dogs; facebook.com/alleydogz or 541-788-5925.
• Bao Down: Bao; facebook.com/baodownbend.
• Bend Bowls: Rice bowls; facebook.com/bendbowls or 541-241-0189.
• Bohemian Roastery: Coffee roasters; bohemianroastery.com or 877-797-4330
• Bomb Betty: American/Italian comfort food; bombbetty.com or 541-419-6494.
• Bontà Gelato: Gelato; bontagelato.com or 541-728-3433.
• Bruneau’s South Philly Cuisine: Philly cheesesteaks and gyros; bruneaus.us or 541-610-8871.
• Diamond T Ranch Chuckwagon: Barbecue; diamondtranch.org or 503-750-9656.
• Dreams Rolled Ice Cream: Ice cream; facebook.com/dreamsrollediceceam or 541-749-8335.
• El Buen Zason del Mago: Mexican; facebook.com/elbuenzasondelmago or 714-392-1146.
• El Sancho Taco Cart: Tacos; facebook.com/ElSanchoBend or 458-206-5973.
• Senior C’s Street Tacos: Tacos; bit.ly/SeniorCs
• Schatz Pretzel: Pretzels; facebook.com/schatzpretzel or 816-419-1636.
• The Peoples’ Pies: Handmade pasties; facebook.com/handmadepasties or 262-424-8481.
• The Pizza Cart: Pizza; bendpizzacart.com or 541-610-4655.
• The Rogue Chef II: New American; theroguechef.kitchen or 541-678-2559.
• Scout’s Mobile Refresher: Ice cream and donuts; scoutbend.com or 541-904-5005.
• Tots: Gourmet tater tots; facebook.com/tots or 541-419-1384.
BEYOND BEND
• Alfalfa Feedin’ Trough: American; 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday, at 26161 Willard Road, Alfalfa; facebook.com/alfalfafeedintrough or 541-749-0787.
• Auntie Bernie’s Hawaiian Grill: Hawaiian; hours vary, check website; at Thousand Trails, 17480 S. Century Drive, Sunriver; bit.ly/AuntieBernies or 808-391-0080.
• Bad Boys BBQ: Barbecue; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/badboysbbqrdm or 541-383-2523.
• Bai Tong by Noi Thai: Thai; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday; at the Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com/bai-tong or 541-666-9586.
• Boone dog Pizza: Pizza; 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, behind Eurosports at 223 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; boonedogpizza.com or 541-588-2054.
• Budo Bowls: Vegan plant based food; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave. Redmond; budobowls.com or 541-419-3269.
• Crooked River Pizza Shack: Pizza; hours vary; at Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/crookedriverpizzashack or 541-604-4566.
• El Amigazo Taqueria: Mexican; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 1598 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; el-amigazo-taqueria.business.site or 541-633-3692.
• El Patron Mexican Kitchen: Mexican; 9 a.m-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 1555 NW Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/elpatronmexicankitchenllc or 541-279-3955.
• FoodFellas: Sandwiches; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday through Tuesday; at Wild Ride Brewing, 322 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildbrew.com/food.
• G Spot Foods and Catering: Italian; noon-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-5:30 p.m. Sunday; behind Eurosports, at 223 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/gelatospotbend or 816-868-6673.
• Grub-ish: Southern comfort food; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; at Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Crooked River Ranch; j.mp/grub-ish.
• Heidi’s Grilled Cheesery: Sandwiches; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday through Wednesday, at The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com
• Hoggy Style BBQ: Barbecue; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; at Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/hoggy-style-bbq-llc or 541-640-6334.
• Honey Badger Coffee Co.: Coffee; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; 541-219-9568.
• Just Wok ‘N Around: Asian fusion: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; at Geist Beerworks, 736 SW Umatilla Ave., Redmond; bit.ly/WokNAround or 541-279-0529.
• Krustiis Munchiies: Tacos and more; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1462 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; facebook.com/krustiismunchies or 541-350-8075.
• Mauna Kea Grill: Hawaiian; noon-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday; at Legend Cider Company, 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/maunakeagrill or 541-840-9624.
• Nonna’s Cucina: Italian; noon-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and Monday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; nonnascucinabend.com or 541-848-1602.
• Red Road Pizza Co.: Pizza; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Wild Ride Brewing, 322 SW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/redroadpizzaco or 541-279-4898.
• Rico’s Tacos: Tacos, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, at The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com.
• The Rogue Chef: New American; 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday, at 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; theroguechef.kitchen or 541-678-2559.
• Sally’s Wok: Asian; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday through Tuesday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com
• Scarlitos: Street cuisine; noon-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday; at Porter Brewing; 611 NE Jackpine Court, Redmond; 714-357-6009.
• Shred Town: Tacos, burritos and bowls; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, at Wild Ride Brewing, 322 SW Fifth St., Redmond; shredtownfoodcart.com or 541-647-4399.
• Tacos La Providencia: Tacos; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; at 898 NW Third St., Prineville; 541-416-9617.
• Taino: Puerto Rican; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; tainooregon.com or 541-595-8517.
• That Guy’s Bistro: American; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Monday; at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 NW Forest Ave., Redmond; thatguys.com or 541-521-9170.
• Timdoggs: Hotdogs; 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; at Dry Fields Cider, 611 NE Jackpine Court, Redmond; facebook.com/timdoggsstreetcart or 541-280-4125.
• Toni’s Tacos: Tacos; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; at Creekside Food Trucks, 1255 Third St. Prineville; 541-903-2972.
• Trinity’s Pizzeria: Pizza; 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Monday; at Thousand Trails, 17480 S. Century Drive, Sunriver; facebook.com/sunriverpaninispizzeria or 541-640-2473.
• Westside Taco Co.: Tacos; noon-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; at Vault Taphouse 245 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 562-713-5150.
• Wicked Wingz: Wings; hours vary; at Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Crooked River Ranch; theedgetaphouse.com
• Wild Catch: English-style fish and chips; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday; at Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-516-8544.
• Yolie’s Burgers; Burgers; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Tuesday; 19855 Eighth St., Tumalo; 541-521-7477.
