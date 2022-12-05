Trying to find your favorite food truck in Central Oregon? We mapped the mobile kitchens in Bend and beyond.
Below is a list of Central Oregon’s food trucks, along with details on cuisine:
Eastside/Midtown Bend
Food Trucks — Solo
1. Alfalfa Feedin’ Trough: American; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Tuesday, at 26161 Willard Road, Alfalfa; facebook.com/alfalfafeedintrough or 541-749-0787.
2. Manzanita Grill: Southwest fusion; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; at Humm Kombucha, 1125 NE Second St., Bend; facebook.com/manzanitagrill or 541-848-9438.
3. Pihuamo’s Tacos: Tacos; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; at 950 SE Third St., Bend; 541-390-9992.
4. A Taste of Thailand: Thai; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; at 696 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend; thaiontheflybend.com or 541-815-0180.
5. Hogan’s Hoagie Stop: Sandwiches; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 20950 Knott Road, Bend; facebook.com/hoganshoagiestop or 541-390-1004.
Food Trucks — Pods
Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend
• El Buen Zason Del Mago: Mexican; 3-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; facebook.com/elbuenzasondelmago or 714-392-1146.
• Island Brothers: Hawaiian; 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; facebook.com/islandbros541 or 541-678-1529
Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend
• Alley Dogz: Hot dogs; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and Monday; facebook.com/alleydogz or 541-410-3051.
• Barrio — Midtown: Latin inspired; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; barriobend.com/truck-midtown.
• Lively Up Your Self: Vegan; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; facebook.com/livelyupyourselffood or 541-508-7559.
• Shimshon: Israeli street food; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; shimshonbend.com.
• NorthFresh: Sushi; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; facebook.com/Northfreshsushi.
• Tots: Gourmet tater tots; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; bit.ly/totsfoodcart or 541-399-6916.
On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
• Barrio — East Side: Latin inspired; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; barriobend.com/food-truck.
• The Bleu Rooster: Family inspired global cuisine; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; facebook.com/thebleurooster or 541-598-4849.
• Curb B Q: Barbecue; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday; bendsbestbbq.com or 541-647-4772.
• Himalayan Bites: Himalayan; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; himalayanbites.com or 541-410-4431.
• Philly Style: Philly cheesesteaks; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday; facebook.com/Philly-Style-Bend-1437373836397703 or 541-678-2063.
• Rush’s Squares: Sicilian Style Pizza 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday; rushssquares.com or 541-706-0653
The Patio at 9th Street Village, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend
• Aina: Hawaiian; noon-7 p.m. Thursday through Monday; facebook.com/ainahawaiianbend or 541-808-586.
• Nosh: Snacks, sandwiches and salads; noon-9 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday; facebook.com/nourishwithNOSH or 541-350-8610.
• Taqueria El Nava: Mexican; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; facebook.com/Taqueria-El-Nava or 541-350-4909.
River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
• Bai Tong: Thai; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday; baitongonwheels.com or 541-799-7878.
• Nik'Snacks: Sliders and more; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Monday; facebook.com/niksnacks or 541-977-1418.
• Sopa: Modern Mexican; 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; facebook.com/sopainbend or 541-306-0569.
• Ninja Sushi & Hibachi: Sushi; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Sunday and Monday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; instagram.com/ninjasushibend or 541-678-2257.
• Sweet Escapes: sweet and savory food; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; sweetescapesfoodtruck.com or 408-607-9669.
West side/Downtown Bend
Food Trucks — Solo
1. Burrito Sunrise: California-style breakfast burritos; 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 67 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bendburrito or 541-699-9211.
2. The Corn Dog Company: Hand-dipped corn dogs; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, see Facebook page for updates; 61334 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; facebook.com/thecorndogcoco or 541-819-0913.
3. Bend Breakfast Burrito: Breakfast burritos; 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday; 1009 NW Galveston Ave. inside Boss Rambler Coffee; bendbreakfastburrito.com or 541-780-9403.
4. Luckey's Woodsman Off-Grid Provisions: Outdoor-inspired food; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; at The Brown Owl 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/luckeyswoodsman or 541-480-8181.
Food Trucks — Pods
Crosscut Warming Hut, 566 Mill View Way, Bend
• Abe Capana's Detroit Pan Pizza and Italian: Pizza and Italian; noon-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; facebook.com/pizzabend or 541-390-3285.
• Bluma's Chicken & Waffles: Fried chicken and waffles; noon-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; facebook.com/blumascrosscut or 541-390-7782.
• Gyro Power: Mediterranean-inspired street food; Tuesday through Saturday noon-9 p.m.; facebook.com/BendGyro or 541-390-3245.
Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend
• Crux Pizza Project: Pizza; 2-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.
• El Sancho Taco Shack: Tacos; noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; elsanchobend.com or 458-206-5973.
• The Tin Pig: Southern comfort food, noon-7 p.m. Wednesday andSaturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday; thetinpigfoodcart.com or 541-237-8200.
The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend
• á la Carte: Fries and salads; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Sunday; alacartebendoregon.com or 541-815-1247.
• Bend Burgz N Dogz: Burgers and hot dogs; 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; facebook.com/bend.burgzndogz or 541-678-1786.
• Fricken Faco: Fried chicken and fish tacos; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; facebook.com/frickenfaco.
• Maki Maki Sushi: Sushi; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; instagram.com/makimakisushi_bend.
The Office (at Silver Moon Brewing), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
• The Bob: Kebabs; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 541-788-0179.
• Southern Accent: Southern; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; facebook.com/SouthernAccentBend or 541-797-1372.
• Whappos: Caribbean; 2:30-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-7:30 p.m. Sunday; whappos.com or 541-299-5204.
Podski, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
• Big Ski’s Pierogi at Podski: Polish food; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; bigskispierogi.com or 541-706-0050.
• Bigfoot Barbeque: BBQ: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday; instagram.com/bigfootbbqco or 541-948-1307.
• Board: Charcuterie; noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-5 pm. Sunday; facebook.com/bendfoodcart or 541-213-7123.
• Juno Japanese Sushi Garden: Sushi; open days can vary, check Facebook for updates; facebook.com/junojapanesesushigarden or 808-226-7369.
• Tacos la Catrina: Tacos; 12:30-7 p.m. Thursday, 12:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday; facebook.com/tacos.la.catrina.bend.
• Thailandia: Thai; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; thailandia-bend.com or 541-390-0230.
• Toasty: Plant based toasts, salads, lunch; Noon-7 p.m. Monday, 11-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; toastyfoodtruck.com or 541-668-4975.
Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
• A Broken Angel: Vegan comfort food, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until sold out) Tuesday through Sunday; at Spoken Moto; abrokenangel.com or 458-202-9334.
• Da Nang: Vietnamese; noon-8 p.m. Friday, noon-7:30 Tuesday through Thursday; instagram.com/danangbend.
• Northwest Wing Shop: Hot wings; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m-8:30 p.m. Saturday, 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday; northwestwingshop.com or 541-410-6396 .
• Wagyu Wagon: Wagyu beef burgers; noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday or until sold out; instagram.com/2sr_wagyuwagon.
The Yard at Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
• Alebrije: Oaxacan Mexican food; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Sunday; facebook.com/alebrijeomt or 541-749-7592.
• Wonderland Chicken Co.: Nashville chicken; noon-9 p.m. Wednesday though Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday; 541-624-8442 or wonderlandchickenco.com or 541-624-8443.
Tumalo
Food Trucks — Pods
The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo
• NorthFresh: Sushi; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; facebook.com/Northfreshsushi
• Pine Marten Pizza: Wood-fired pizza; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; instagram.com/pinemartenpizza
• Rico’s Tacos: Tacos, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday; thebitetumalo.com
• The Rogue Chef: New American; 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; theroguechef.kitchen or 541-678-2559.
Tumalo Farmstand, 19855 Eighth St., Tumalo
• Yolie's Burgers; Burgers; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 541-521-7477.
Redmond/Terrebonne
Food Trucks — Pods
General Duffy's, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond
• Nonna's Cucina: Italian; noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, subject to change, see Facebook page for updates; facebook.com/nonnascucinabend, nonnascucinabend.com or 541-848-1602.
• Sally’s Wok: Asian; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday through Tuesday; generalduffys.com
• That Guy’s Bistro: American; 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday; thatguys.com or 541-521-9170.
• Bai Tong: Thai; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday; baitongonwheels.com or 541-666-9586.
Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Crooked River Ranch
• P-Dub's Texas Grub: Barbecue; hours vary; j.mp/3qE5cM1
• Canyon Pizza Co: Pizza: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday though Saturday; facebook.com/CanyonPizzaCo22 or 541-420-1170
The Vault Taphouse, 249 SW Sixth St., Redmond
• Westside Taco Co.: Tacos; noon-8 p.m. (or until sold out) Thursday through Sunday, noon-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; facebook.com/Westsidetacos or 562-713-5150.
Wild Ride Brewing, 322 SW Fifth St., Redmond
• FoodFellas: Sandwiches; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; wildbrew.com/food.
• Red Road Pizza Co.: Pizza; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; facebook.com/redroadpizzaco or 541-279-4898.
• Shred Town: Tacos, burritos and bowls; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday; shredtownfoodcart.com or 541-647-4399.
• Wild Catch: English-style fish and chips; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday; facebook.com/wildcatchredmond or 541-480-1677
Food Trucks — Solo
• The Corn Dog Company: Corn dogs; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; at Bi-Mart, 1727 SW Odem Medo Way, Redmond; thecorndogco.com or 541-819-0913.
• El Amigazo Taqueria: Mexican; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1598 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; facebook.com/taquizaselamigazo or 541-633-3692.
• El Patron Mexican Kitchen: Mexican; 9 a.m-7 p.m. Monday through Sunday; 1555 NW Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/elpatronmexicankitchen or 541-279-3955.
• Hock and Jowl: Burgers, pork, mac and cheese; noon-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; at Rimrock Taphouse, 845 SW 17th St. Redmond; facebook.com/hockandjowl or 503-367-8796.
• Krustiis Munchiies: Tacos and more; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1462 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; facebook.com/krustiismunchiies or 541-350-8075.
Prineville
Food Trucks — Pods
Baldwin Industrial Park, 2959 High Desert Drive, Prineville
• The Beer Trailer: Eight beers on tap, wood fired pizza; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; instagram.com/the_beer_trailer
Creekside Food Trucks, 1255 Third St., Prineville
• B's Teriyaki: Teriyaki entrees; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; facebook.com/bs.teriyaki or 509-989-7799.
• Renegades BBQ: Barbecue; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; bit.ly/RenegadesBBQ or 541-640-1004.
• Toni’s Tacos: Tacos; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; facebook.com/tonis.tacos or 541-903-2972.
• Wrap It Up: Wraps and soups; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; facebook.com/wrapitupfoodtruckpvl or 541-376-3937
Corral Tap Room and Food Carts, 791 NW Third St, Prineville
• Fresco & Fryed: Latin soul food; breakfast 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, 7-11 a.m. Monday; lunch and dinner 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Monday; corraltaproom.com
• Just Wok 'N Around: Asian fusion; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; bit.ly/WokNAround or 541-279-0529.
Wild Ride Brewing, 1500 NE Third St., Prineville
• Wild Catch: English-style fish and chips; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday; facebook.com/wildcatchredmond or 541-480-1677
• Stone Pine Pizza: Pizza; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday; stonepinepizza.com or 541-640-9461.
• Burger Love: Burgers; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday though Sunday; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.
• Andale: Mexican; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.
Sunriver/La Pine
Food Trucks — Pods
Legend Cider Company, 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine
• El Buen Zason Del Mago: Mexican; noon-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sundays; facebook.com/elbuenzasondelmago or 714-392-1146.
• Tino's Wood Fired Oven: Pizza; 4-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday; tinoswoodfiredoven.com.
Food Trucks — Solo
• Auntie Bernie’s Hawaiian Grill: Hawaiian; hours vary, check website; at La Pine Parks and Recreation, 51600 Huntington Road, La Pine; bit.ly/AuntieBernies or 808-391-0080.
• Junior's Grill: Build your own mac and cheese; noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; at Badlands Artisan Distillery, 51500 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/juniorsbbqcatering or 541-280-4237.
Sisters
Food Trucks — Pods
Eurosports, 223 E. Hood Ave., Sisters
• Coco Loco Taco Bar: Tacos; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday; facebook.com/cocolocotacos
• Wonderland Chicken Co.: Nashville chicken; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; 541-624-8442 or wonderlandchickenco.com.
The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters
• Boone Dog Pizza: Pizza; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday; facebook.com/boonedogpizza/ or 541-588-2054.
• Chulitas: Smoothie and juice bar; noon-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday; instagram.com/chulitas.co
• Pop's Southern BBQ: Southern barbecue; hours may vary, see Facebook page for updates; bit.ly/PopsBBQ, popssouthernbbq.com or 541-264-5815
• Rootbound: Vegan; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; rootboundfoodcart.com or 541-595-8246
On the move
To find the following food carts, visit vendor websites or call for locations.
• Unkle Kate's Bait Shoppe: Lobster rolls; Bend; instagram.com/unklekatesbaitshoppe
• Addy Mac’s Creamery: Ice cream; facebook.com/addymacscreamery or 971-404-6838.
• Bend Bowls: Rice bowls; facebook.com/bendbowls or 541-241-0189.
• Bohemian Roastery: Coffee roasters; bohemianroastery.com
• Bontà Gelato: Gelato; bontagelato.com or 541-728-3433.
• Bruneau’s South Philly Cuisine: Philly cheesesteaks and gyros; bruneaus.us or 541-610-8871.
• Diamond T Ranch Chuckwagon: Barbecue; diamondtranch.org or 503-750-9656.
• Dump City Dumplings: Dumplings; dumpcitydumplings.com or 541-323-6243.
• El Buen Zason del Mago: Mexican; facebook.com/elbuenzasondelmago or 714-392-1146.
• El Sancho Taco Cart: Tacos; facebook.com/ElSanchoBend or 458-206-5973.
• Senior C’s Street Tacos: Tacos; bit.ly/SeniorCs
• The Pizza Cart: Pizza; bendpizzacart.com or 541-610-4655.
