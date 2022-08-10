For seemingly ever, pop-culture has depicted mental health work through the lens of cognitive therapy.
But according to Savanna DeLuca, a Bend therapist and founder of the nonprofit Wild Heart Therapy and Consulting, “It doesn’t always have to be so sterile as sitting in an office in a chair with someone who’s analyzing you.”
Though DeLuca recognizes the value of talk therapy, she’s shifted her practice to somatic therapy, which focuses on the mind-body connection, and wilderness-based therapy. DeLuca noted that being in a natural environment is healing, even if it’s an urban park.
“Just walking into the woods or walking through a park actually starts to regulate the nervous system,” DeLuca said.
This Sunday, she’ll host the inaugural Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival in Drake Park. It’s free to attend the event, which DeLuca hopes will achieve three goals.
The first is to offer a day of collective healing for the Bend community. There will be live music interspersed with presentations by wellness practitioners from Deschutes Wilderness Therapy and Blissful Heart Wellness Center. Another area in in the park will be designated as an area for movement with yoga classes, a qi gong class and a group dance hosted by Bend Ecstatic Dance. And a third area will be a family zone with less structured activities such as blowing bubbles, slacklining and crafts.
The second goal of the festival is to allow attendees to build relationships with local wellness practitioners. Participating vendors offer services such as massage therapy, yoga, reiki, healthy meal preparation, mental health therapy and wilderness wellness.
DeLuca’s third goal is to raise money to provide family therapy to 10 families followed by a facilitated camping trip.
The program would begin with six sessions focused on communication, therapeutic skills and even hard skills such as putting up a tent or building a fire. It would culminate in a group camping trip in which the families would have the opportunity to put into practice what they’ve learned. Afterward, each family would keep the camping gear in order to continue to make memories in the wilderness together.
“If you’ve never put up a tent with your family before, you’re having to communicate with each other about how to do that,” DeLuca said. “Being in this novel environment creates new experiences where we have to think differently. It challenges our old paradigms and [forces us] to show up differently with each other.”
Cognitive therapy provided DeLuca with tremendous value as a young adult. Not only did she find it helpful for someone else to validate her experiences, but it granted her with a fresh perspective.
“I’m also able to look back now and see that I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for yoga. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have a couple people who saw something in me and said, ‘We think you’re special and you can pursue your talents,’ or ‘You’re a really good listener and it helps me a lot when I’m able to talk to you.’”
As a therapist with her own practice who regularly does community outreach, DeLuca is confident she is exactly where she is supposed to be.
“I just know what I’m supposed to be doing and this is it,” she said, “I’m 34 years old and it took me ‘till I guess 28 to figure it out.”
DeLuca’s hope is that attendees of Balanced Bend will find exactly what works for them.
She knows that those struggling with depression, especially chronic depression, can start to feel hopeless and begin to believe that there’s no one out there and no way to get help.
“My hope is that Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival is going to shine a light on so many different ways that people can find healing,” Deluca said.
DeLuca offers therapy through Wild Heart Therapy + Consulting on a sliding scale to ensure accessibility to a broad range of clients. She’s accepting donations and will be hosting a silent auction at the festival to better support Central Oregon families.
