“Cover Me: The Path to Purpose,” a new documentary set to premiere this weekend in Bend, was filmed locally at the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch.
Documentary Short of the Year winner at the 2022 Indie Eye Film Awards, Directed by Dale Fabrigar, the story centers around several generations of veterans learning to cope with trauma through attending ranch programs. Veterans in the film tell their intense stories of struggling to cope with loss and finding themselves. Open Space Event Studios will host the premiere for the 42-minute film at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available now. The film is also available on Prime Video.
The screening will include a Q&A panel discussion with veterans from the film. Upon visiting the Ranch, I had the opportunity to speak with several veterans from the film, along with the ranch staff.
Navy veteran Marvin Kaplan, a member of the ranch board, is in the film and was in Vietnam during one of the bloodiest battles, the Tet Offensive. Over 10,000 U.S. and South Vietnamese casualties were reported during this battle, and over 30,000 South Vietnamese.
Reluctant to talk about Vietnam for decades after, Kaplan, like most vets, even kept silent about the war to his family.
“Most Vietnam vets never said anything. They wouldn’t tell their wives or their family anything that happened. They just kept everything inside. I was no different,” said Kaplan.
Only recently has Kaplan spoken openly about his war experiences, finally finding solace at the ranch, talking among other veterans.
“Early 2016, I started coming out to the ranch, and then every once in a while, you start talking to another from Vietnam; for me, I talked to a couple of Corpsman that experienced the same things I did. So, you start to open up because you feel safe and trusted; it’s more like a sanctuary coming out here,” Kaplan said.
Now, more than ever, he believes talking is essential among veterans to address the spike in suicide rates in generations after Vietnam.
“There’s more suicide in the last conflicts than I ever saw from Vietnam. It’s a different fight. You may have seen things that affected you differently, but we are all the same when you come out here. We are all combat vets, or we’ve all experienced loss or trauma in the field or other ways,” Kaplan said.
According to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the average number of veteran suicides per day rose from 16.4 in 2001 to 16.8 in 2020. It was highest in 2018 (18.6 per day).
The film also includes Marine veteran Adrian De La Rosa, site director. He, too, has lost service members who took their lives. Experiencing these losses drove him to be proactive in suicide prevention.
“Since leaving the military in 2017, I’ve lost six service members from my unit to suicide. It’ll light a fire under your ass, that’s for sure. It’s happened almost every year since I’ve been out. But now, that’s why I’m here, doing the work of prevention, and it’s definitely motivating, really, the work that we’re doing out here,” De La Rosa said.
He highlights several successful ranch programs, such as peer support groups, agrotherapy, hydroponics, and animal therapy. The ranch has 19 acres of land offering these activities and several other forms of care to the vets.
Marine veteran Lauren Grigsby, director of development, is not in the film but has seen the documentary.
“The interviews all struck me. I know all those people at the ranch, but their emotions, the bravery to tell their stories and be filmed like that, it’s just an honor to see; I value their authenticity,” Grigsby said.
She also discussed the need to reach out to more women veterans and families at the ranch. “The women veterans want to give back to the community; we must let them know the ranch is here for them too. It’s also important to realize veterans and their spouses are part of the healing journey,” Grigsby said.
Sitting outside near the ranch’s fire pit, a group of veterans talked about how they had been hesitant to come to the ranch. They were worried about it being too institutional or receiving forced, unwanted treatment.
However, when finally visiting the ranch, they found it to be a sanctuary giving them the freedom often lacking in many other veteran care services.
To the veterans still hesitating, they say, “Just show up, and you’ll see why you belong here.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.