“Cover Me: The Path to Purpose,” a new documentary set to premiere this weekend in Bend, was filmed locally at the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch.

Documentary Short of the Year winner at the 2022 Indie Eye Film Awards, Directed by Dale Fabrigar, the story centers around several generations of veterans learning to cope with trauma through attending ranch programs. Veterans in the film tell their intense stories of struggling to cope with loss and finding themselves. Open Space Event Studios will host the premiere for the 42-minute film at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available now. The film is also available on Prime Video.

