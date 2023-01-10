When last we heard from fiddle wizard Ryan McKasson, he was part of the band backing Hanneke Cassel at her mid-December holiday show at The Belfry in Sisters.
Now, McKasson is back with a band of his own. It's called Kalos, and it's made up of McKasson on fiddle, viola and vocals, plus Eric McDonald on guitar, mandolin and lead vocals and Jeremiah McLane on accordion, piano and vocals. All three are super-skilled players, and together they offer an immaculate and modern take on acoustic music that's deeply rooted in the Celtic tradition.
They are working on putting out their first album as Kalos, but McKasson and McDonald made a record called "Harbour" a few years ago, McLane played on it, and it radiates Nickel Creek vibes. By that I mean these three works from a palette of ancient sounds, yet their adventurous approach and their attention to detail make their songs soar in a way that feels fresh and exciting.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
