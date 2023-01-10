KALOS_Credit_+Winsome+Bye2 (1).jpeg

Catch acoustic trio Kalos Wednesday, Jan. 17, at The Commons in Bend.

 Winsome Bye

When last we heard from fiddle wizard Ryan McKasson, he was part of the band backing Hanneke Cassel at her mid-December holiday show at The Belfry in Sisters.

Now, McKasson is back with a band of his own. It's called Kalos, and it's made up of McKasson on fiddle, viola and vocals, plus Eric McDonald on guitar, mandolin and lead vocals and Jeremiah McLane on accordion, piano and vocals. All three are super-skilled players, and together they offer an immaculate and modern take on acoustic music that's deeply rooted in the Celtic tradition.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

