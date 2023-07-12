Festival Faire returns to Sunriver Sunday
Sunriver Music Festival’s annual soiree, the Festival Faire, returns to Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall (57081 Great Hall Loop, Sunriver) at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The afternoon offers patrons food, wine, a lively auction — you could win a trip to Florence, Italy! — and a soundtrack provided by SRMF Young Artist Scholarship recipients and alumni.
Plus, you’ll get a gooey good feeling from knowing that all proceeds directly support the scholarship program, along with the 46th season of Sunriver Music Festival, which brings world-class professional musicians to Bend and Sunriver.
Tickets are $100 for the faire, which is the major yearly fundraiser for Sunriver Music Festival, which kicks off Aug. 5 in Bend with Central Oregon Mastersingers conducted by Maestro Brett Mitchell. Other concerts in the classical music series include mezzo-soprano Sarah Mattox (Aug. 7), violinist William Hagen (Aug. 11), soprano Kathryn Mueller (Aug. 14), and pianist Andrew von Oeyen (Aug. 15 and 17).
Contact: sunrivermusic.org.
— Bulletin staff report
