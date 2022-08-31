After the pandemic-imposed restrictions in 2020 and wildfire smoke posed a challenge in 2021, the annual Little Woody barrel-aged beer, cider and whiskey festival will be back in full swing Friday and Saturday.
The niche festival is a celebration of alcohol aged in wood barrels, which by nature takes longer to make.
“It has to age to pull the flavors from the barrel,” said Aaron Switzer, founder of Lay It Out Events, which puts on the festival at the Deschutes Historical Museum. “And they’re also high in alcohol content. So you’ve got to be careful with what you’re doing around the flavors and the degree of alcohol in there.”
“It’s a challenge that these breweries rise to,” Switzer said.
Each participating brewery and cidery has crafted a specialty beverage specifically for the Little Woody festival.
Cascade Lakes Brewing made a Midnight Stoll Barrel Aged Imperial Stout (12.5% ABV, 65 IBUs) that was immersed in bourbon barrels for nine months, with notes of vanilla, honeysuckle and a touch of cinnamon and nutmeg. Deschutes Brewery took inspiration from the coffee-flavored Italian dessert tiramisu, and aged its Black Butte XXXIV Imperial Porter (11% ABV, 40 IBUs) in bourbon barrels, imbuing it with flavors of cocoa, coffee and vanilla pastry. And 10 Barrel Brewing Co. borrowed an American oak barrel from Oregon Spirit Distillers to age Joyous Limbs (8.5% ABV, 10 IBUs) for 10 months, adding notes of juniper, anise, lemon and rose.
Local breweries Bend Brewing Co., GoodLife Brewing, Immersion Brewing, Silver Moon Brewing and Boneyard Beer will also offer pours of their own barrel-aged creations.
For the very first time, Alesong Brewing and Blending from Eugene, Finnriver Farm and Cidery from Washington’s Chimacum Valley and Buoy Beer Co. from Astoria will be at the Bend festival.
And if beer is not your thing, glasses of 101 North cabernet sauvignon and pinot grigio will be available, in addition to ciders from 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Finnriver Farm and Cidery. There’ll also be a whiskey tent with a variety of Irish, Scotch, rye and bourbon whiskeys for sampling.
“Traditionally we’ve had mostly Western American whiskeys,” Switzer said, but this year, “we really got pretty experimental.”
Also new this year, the Bend Beer Run will be incorporated into the festival. Participants of the run will stop at four beer stations, finishing at the festival with a tasting glass and six tokens for tasting, included with the cost of registration for the run.
In line with the wood theme, live music will fill the air with bluegrass vibes. Appaloosa Duo, Pete Kartsounes and Skillethead will perform Friday, and on Saturday, Dan Martin, Dead Lee and Travis Ehrenstrom Band will take the stage.
What’s more, the first 75 “gnomies” — which is what the festival calls people dressed head to toe in gnome attire — will be awarded a collectible Little Woody goblet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.