It’s easy to walk past FERM & fare, which will celebrate its two-year anniversary this week. The wine bar is hidden along Brooks Alley near The Commons Café and Taproom, marked only by a small sign in the style of the periodic table.
The shop oozes with Chef Dave Bodi’s passion for winemaking. In a former life, he was the savory chef at the now-shuttered Foxtail Bakeshop and owner of the Bangarang food truck. Now, he draws from his culinary expertise to offer wine recommendations and hors d’oeuvres prepared with an oven and a hot plate tucked behind the wine bar.
The in-house bites are inspired as much by the season as they are by Bodi’s creativity. A lovely piece of produce, a smell or an occasion often triggers an idea for a new dish. And as inspirations come and go, Bodi constantly reinvents the dishes, wine pours and flights on the menu.
Last week, he was serving a lamb confit ($17) and a charcuterie plate ($25). He decided to pull his third menu item with heirloom tomatoes from the menu, given the fresh farmer’s market tomatoes had started developing a thicker skin.
I ordered the lamb confit, made with lamb shoulder from North 44 Farms, with a glass of white wine. To complement the dish, Bodi recommended a glass of La Cerisaie, a Chenin blanc by Domaine de la Reniere from Saumur, France ($16). He said it was bright on the palate with enough spice to hold up to the lamb confit’s mole negro sauce.
The lamb was delectable and tender enough to pull it apart with my fork. The flavors in the mole sauce were intense but delicate with sweet and smoky elements. It was a small portion, with two pieces that could be carefully shared among two.
In the coming weeks, Bodi hinted, foie gras will be added to the menu.
Service
Bodi intentionally connects with each one of his guests, offering personalized recommendations based on taste. He asks questions with the intention of getting to know his customers on a personal level, which makes the experience all that more enjoyable.
Atmosphere
The intimate retail space is airy and welcoming. White walls with built-in shelving carry rows upon rows of wine bottles and maps featuring local wineries are hung on the walls.
