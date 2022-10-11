fellow_pynins_by_justin_gordon.jpg

Contemporary folk duo Fellow Pynins visit The Belfry in Sisters on Monday.

 Justin Gordon

When it came time to make their second album, Ian George and Dani Aubert of the Oregon folk duo Fellow Pynins turned to songs that came to them the old-fashioned way: They learned them.

George and Aubert are both songwriters, as evidenced by the originals on their 2016 debut “Hunter & The Hunted.” But the eight tracks on their 2022 release, “Lady Mondegreen,” are all traditional tunes the couple picked up from people as they traveled through the United Kingdom and Ireland in recent years, touring through small towns in rural areas, jamming with musicians on porches and in pubs and generally soaking in whatever comes their way.

fellow_pynins_lady_mondegreen_album_cover_5_2022.jpg

"Lady Mondegreen," by Fellow Pynins
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.