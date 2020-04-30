Need to hear or see something uplifting amid all the pandemic uncertainty? Like a hug or a cup of cocoa on the big screen, these movies continue to fill us with happiness, joy or inspiration.
“Always Be My Maybe” (2019) — Netflix has kind of cornered the market for good romantic-comedies lately. This is no exception. Starring and written by Ali Wong and Randall Park (along with writer Michael Golamco), the film follows childhood besties Sasha (Wong) and Marcus (Park) as they meet again after 15 years and living completely different lives. Wong and Park have undeniable chemistry and the story feels completely fresh. Even if rom-coms aren’t your thing, come for that Keanu Reeves performance then stick around for the rest. Stream it on Netflix.
“The Apartment” (1960) — C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon) rents out his apartment by the hour to his co-workers so they can have extramarital affairs. As depressing and skeezy as that sounds, the movie is actually pretty great. When his boss (Fred MacMurray) gets a hold of the key and uses it when he entertains the elevator operator of the building they work at (Shirley MacLaine) and also who Baxter has a major thing for. His boss offers him a promotion in exchange for the apartment so Baxter then has to choose between that and the woman he loves. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Birdcage” (1996) — Based on the French film “La Cage aux Folles,” this is one of the rare times that the American version surpasses the source material. This is due to its cast complete with marvelously rich performances from Robin Williams and Nathan Lane. When the son of a gay drag club owner (Williams) and his partner, the star of the show (Lane), announces he’s marrying the daughter of a highly conservative senator (played brilliantly by Gene Hackman) and his wife (the delightful Dianne Wiest), the two transform their apartment and lives to ensure the meeting of families goes smoothly. Hilariously, of course, it doesn’t. The film still holds up 24 years later. Stream it on Vudu and YouTube or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play or iTunes.
“Coco” (2017) — Best to watch this one with a box of Kleenex. Full of color and life in a story about death, remembrance and music. Miguel dreams of being a musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz, but his family forbids it. When Miguel finds himself in the Land of the Dead he searches for de la Cruz and teams up with the charming Hector and finds out more about his family in his search for his idol. It’s beautifully animated and incredibly charming throughout. Stream it on Disney Plus or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) — Featuring Constance Wu in her breakout big screen performance in this adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s novel of the same name. Wu stars as Rachel Chu, a economics professor at NYU who accompanies her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) back to his home in Singapore for his best friend’s wedding. When they get there, she finds out that he is a member of one of the richest families and one of the most eligible bachelors in the country. Full of classic romantic comedy misunderstandings and oozing in opulence and love, it holds its own where many other films in the genre can fall into routines of the tropes. Stream it on Hulu or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986) — This one’s #goals for the high schooler that still lives in each of us. In probably the most epic day of hooky ever, Ferris (Matthew Broderick) enlists his best friend (Alan Ruck) and his girlfriend (Mia Sara) to take Chicago by storm, seeing more in one day than what it would take most of us a week to do, parade not included. You’ll never hear Wayne Newton the same again. Stream it on Netflix or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Goonies” (1985) — A group of kids embarks on a whirlwind adventure when they discover a pirate’s treasure map in one of their attics. They decide to follow it and encounter a lot of obstacles along the way. What Oregon kid doesn’t love “The Goonies” at least a little bit? Filmed in Astoria it reminds us that with a little help from friends anyone can save the day! Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
Jane Austen movies: “Sense and Sensibility,” “Pride and Prejudice,” “Emma” — There have been many great adaptations of Jane Austen novels, the ones worth checking out or revisiting are both the 1998 and 2020 versions of “Emma” (though I lean more towards the newest in terms of which is the better movie), both the 1995 BBC mini-series and the 2005 film versions of “Pride and Prejudice” and Emma Thompson’s “Sense and Sensibility” (1995) which won her an Oscar for the script adaptation and a nomination for her performance as Elinor Dashwood. Stream “Emma” (1996) on Hulu. Stream “Pride and Prejudice” (1995) on Amazon Prime and the 2005 film on Starz. Stream “Sense and Sensibility” on Starz. All films can be rented on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube. “Emma” (2020) is available on-demand on Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube.
“Late Night” (2019) — Dame Emma Thompson powerfully takes on the role of Katherine Newbury, a popular late night host who has been declared “a woman who hates women.” Fearing this along with falling ratings may lead her to lose the show, she hires a Molly, played by Mindy Kaling who also penned the script, to join her all-male writer’s room. With Molly’s help and determination to prove she’s not just a diversity hire, Newbury slowly begins to skew her show toward the present but unleashes a can of worms with it. The movie is funny and pretty poignant that makes it worth the watch. Stream it on Amazon Prime
“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy (2001-03) — There are wizards, elves, magic rings, intrigue, quests and so much more, what else could you ask for in a movie? The trilogy, especially the extended editions, took fantasy epics to another level when they were released. Watching them now is like revisiting old friends and just as lovely as it ever was. While it may not be considered heartwarming throughout, it never ceases to make me cry tears of joy by the end. Rent them on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes or YouTube.
“Love, Actually” (2003) — It can be a little cheesy at times, but it more than makes up for it with heart and humor. Following the love stories of nine intertwined couples in London (and Spain) as they navigate proclaiming their love for someone else around Christmas, though it’s not just a Christmas movie and can be enjoyed year-round. Stream it on Hulu or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube.
“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939) — When a young and idealistic man, Jefferson Smith, played by a very young James Stewart, gets elected to the U.S. Senate, he finds that some of the men in its hallowed halls aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. His mentor, played by Claude Rains, involves him in a scheme that would discredit Smith and take land Smith set aside for a boys camp and build something more lucrative in its place. Smith then filibusters to make certain he and his cause are given proper discussion. It is inspiring to watch and rewatch Smith’s struggle though it all while still maintaining his scruples. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube.
“The Princess Bride” (1986) — Each scene of this movie has some iconic line or image that immediately is conjured up by the mention of its name. From colorful performances from Billy Crystal and Carol Kane, Mandy Patinkin and Andre the Giant paired with the more grounded leads of Cary Elwes and Robin Wright (her first starring role), the movie is always a treat. Stream it starting May 1 on Disney Plus or rent it on Amazon Prime.
“Singin’ in the Rain” (1952) — Between its famous soundtrack, stellar choreography courtesy of co-director, choreographer and star Gene Kelly, the movie is a treat no matter the weather. Try not to sing after the credits roll, I dare you. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Up” (2009) — The backstory given in the first 15 minutes of the movie is enough to make you bawl your eyes out, but the rest of it will warm your soul. Carl, the 78-year-old curmudgeon, ties thousands of balloons to his house and floats away towards his and his late wife’s dream of visiting Paradise Falls. But his dream gets a little tarnished when a Boy Scout named Russell stows away for the adventure of both their lives. Stream it on Disney Plus or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
